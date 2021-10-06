Anyone interested in supporting the work of local authors will have a chance to do so during an upcoming event in downtown Brunswick.
Marshes of Glynn Libraries will host a Local Author Expo at its Brunswick location during November’s First Friday celebration.
The event will take place from 5-7 p.m. Nov. 5 in the library’s conference room space. Authors’ works will be for sale.
Local authors will have the opportunity to share their work with the community. Each author will be given a table to market and sell their work to the community, and the work will range across audiences and genre.
“There is so much local talent in our area that is looking for an opportunity to put their work on display,” said Diana Graham, programming coordinator at the library. “The library wants to assist the community in any way that we can, and this is how we can support our local authors.”
Authors still have a chance to sign up. The deadline to register is Oct. 22.
“This is a great opportunity to get your work out there and in the community,” Graham said. “People love the chance to match a face with a name and this is one way to do so.”
An eclectic mix of works will be shared during the event, she said.
“We have children’s authors, young adult authors, and adult authors,” she said. “There will be works of fiction and non-fiction. There’s even a fun library-centric children’s book that will be available.”
A Glynn County mandate requires masks to be worn inside the library.