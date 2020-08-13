Glynn County residents who have not yet filled out their 2020 Census form are facing a Sept. 30 deadline.
The Brunswick library will host throughout August weekly lunchtime programs to help community members fill out their census forms.
#CensusFridays events will take place every Friday during August from noon to 1 p.m.
“During this time, four laptop computers set up as census kiosks will be available in one of our meeting rooms,” said Ben Bryson, assistant director of Marshes of Glynn Libraries.
Census data collection this year will affect funding and representation for communities over the next decade.
So far, 55.7 percent of Glynn County households have self-responded to the census online, by mail or by phone, according to the 2020 Census website. Statewide, about 59 percent of households have responded.
The Census Bureau recently announced a change in the census response deadline, and all collections by phone, in-person and online will end on Sept. 30.
The local libraries received state funding at the beginning of the year to purchase laptops to help with census sign ups.
“The additional laptop computers were purchased with part of the 2020 Library Technology Fund designated to assist with census completion in Georgia,” Bryson said. “These funds were part of the total budget package for public libraries approved by the Georgia State Legislature and Governor in 2019.”
Individuals are also welcome to use the public computers at the library to complete their census any time.
Information on how to complete the census survey is available online at 2020census.gov/en/ways-to-respond.
Information about completing the census online, by phone or through the mail is linked through the “Learn More” button on the Facebook Pages for both libraries.
“The 2020 Census is the first census that can be taken online,” Bryson said. “For this reason, public libraries were identified as 2020 Census partners because of their role in providing public access to computers and the internet in communities across the state.”