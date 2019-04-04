The long wait is over.
Marshes of Glynn Libraries’ Brunswick location officially reopens today at 9:30 a.m., after undergoing a major renovation that began in August 2018.
Inside the library Wednesday, the building smelled like fresh paint and looked nearly immaculate for the soft opening today. Sunlight streamed in on the more spacious library floor plan and into the new conference room spaces.
“We are back,” said Geri Mullis, director of the Marshes of Glynn Libraries, on Wednesday. “We are back, and I’m so excited.”
The public is invited to celebrate the completed renovation at an event Friday. A ribbon cutting will place at 4:30 p.m. Friday, and the celebration event will start at 5 p.m., during First Friday in downtown Brunswick. All are invited to attend.
Local band Tonic Blue will perform. Mandy Thompson’s art work will be on display, and she’s painted rocks that will be hidden throughout the library’s adult collection.
Nancy Raines Day, a children’s book author, will read her latest book about pirates, and pirate-themed crafts will be offered for children.
“One of the fun things we’re doing is the library itself will actually be open,” Mullis said. “So you can check out books.”
Library staff were crossing off a few final items from their to-do lists Wednesday afternoon, preparing computers for public use, setting up the new self checkout stations and getting new books ready.
“We’re processing new books in the back that we got for the re-opening,” said Ben Bryson, assistant director of Marshes of Glynn Libraries. “… We had some big book orders timed to coincide with the opening.”
Bryson said it’s a relief to have the library open again, and he expects the community will be impressed by the facility’s new look.
“I think the grand effect is great,” Bryson said. “It’s really fresh, and I think people who come to the library are going to get sort of a ‘wow’ factor when they walk inside.”
The library resumes its normal business hours today. The library is open Mondays, Wednesdays and Friday from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. and on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 9:30 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Mullis encouraged community members to check out the grand opening celebration Friday.
“Come see what the library now has to offer for the community and to also celebrate that this new gem is open for all,” she said.