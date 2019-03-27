With renovations to the Brunswick-Glynn County Library nearly complete, the Marshes of Glynn Libraries Board of Trustees is working on establishing rental fees for the new meeting and conference rooms.
Once complete, the library’s conference space will have enough space to seat 400, which can then be split up into three separate conference rooms with partition walls. Two new meeting rooms will have capacities of 20 and 30.
“We’ll have (the library) open, but we won’t be able to do rentals until the fee structure is approved,” Marshes of Glynn Libraries Director Geri Mullis said. “If they’re approved after the hearing, we will be able to start doing room reservations.”
The county’s finance committee recommended the Glynn County Commission approve Mullis’ request to begin with a public hearing on the new fee structure at its Tuesday meeting. The commission’s next regular meeting is April 4.
Mullis said renting the 20-seat and 30-seat meeting rooms for a day, if the fees are approved, would cost $40 and $60, respectively.
Conference rooms A and B can each hold 160 people, while conference room C can hold 80. Renting A or B would cost $300 while conference room C would run $160.
Combining conference rooms A and B would seat 320 and cost $500 a day to rent, while B and C combined would seat 240 and cost $400. All three together can seat 400 and would cost $600 to rent.
Under the proposed fee structure, each conference and meeting room could be rented for half a day at half price, and nonprofits would get a 15 percent discount on all room rates.
Other fees include a $30-per-hour after hours rate; a $30-per-hour security fee to pay for an off-duty police officer, if needed; and a $100 deposit, $250 for events at which alcohol would be served.
Committee member Bill Brunson said he felt the proposed $250 deposit for events with alcohol seemed low, and that Mullis should consider at least doubling it to $500.
“(If) three glasses of red wine stain your carpet, 250 dollars isn’t going to touch that,” Brunson said. “They’ll get the money back. I mean, it’s a deposit.”
Mullis said members of the library board had said the same thing, but other members wanted to set it lower to make sure the deposit wouldn’t be so high as to keep some people from renting space at all. She said $250 was the middle ground they settled on.
In addition, rental contracts allow the library to bill any expenses in excess of the deposit amount to the renter, Mullis explained.
Once the county commission approves the public hearing, citizens have 30 days to voice their opinions on the fees. After the 30 days, the commission will give final approval and the library can begin renting out the conference space, Mullis explained.
Library staff and members of the board will re-evaluate the rental fees every three months, Mullis said.
“The library board and staff all know that this is something that we’ll continue to monitor and check on, and it’s something that won’t be set for at least a year,” Mullis said. “If there are changes needed, we will follow through with that.
A ribbon-cutting ceremony for the renovated library located at 208 Gloucester St. is set for 4:30 p.m. on April 5.
In other business, the committee recommended the county commission spend $296,000 in Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax 2016 revenue on a North Harrington Road drainage project; $228,087 on new server equipment and five annual payments of $52,805 to a company to manage and service the equipment and software; $24,950 to install 13 new laptops in police cruisers; and $99,484 on modernizing the audio and video equipment in the Glynn County Courthouse, among other things.
The committee’s next meeting is scheduled for April 23.