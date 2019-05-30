Marshes of Glynn Libraries embarked Wednesday upon a summer to be filled with a universe of stories.
The Brunswick library kicked off the summer reading program in the newly renovated conference room space, where State School Superintendent Richard Woods read attendees the first of what will hopefully be many books local students consume this summer.
Woods read one of his favorites, “The Day the Crayons Quit.”
Marshes of Glynn Libraries will host a range of summer activities and reading opportunities through June and July, in hopes of helping students keep their minds engaged before the next school year begins in August.
“Are you ready to hear a story today?” asked Wendy Cornelisen, an assistant state librarian for the Georgia Public Library Service. “… Well you are going to hear a story today, and millions of kids all over Georgia are going to go to their libraries this summer to hear stories and learn more about whatever it is you want to learn about.”
The theme this summer is “A Universe of Stories.” Space-themed events will include a presentation from Jacksonville’s Museum of Science & History on June 4 at 10:30 a.m. at the Brunswick library. Guided stargazing for students and adults will take place June 21 at 7 p.m. at the St. Simons library. The UGA Marine Extension will host an “Interstellar Water” event on July 16 at 10:30 a.m. at the Brunswick library.
Events will be held every week at both the Brunswick and St. Simons libraries. Annual favorites that will return this summer include Michael Rossi’s Wildlife Wonders show, which will be held June 11 at 10:30 a.m. at the Brunswick library and July 25 at 10:30 a.m. at the St. Simon library. Art in the Atrium will take place July 3 at 10:30 a.m. at the St. Simons library. All events can be found online at moglibraries.org.
Students are also encouraged to register for the online summer reading program and log the time they spend reading through Beanstack. Participants can also write book reviews and earn points for prizes. Registration can be completed at moglibraries.beanstack.org.
The goal of the summer program is to fight what’s known as “summer slide,” when students lose progress gained during the school year while on summer vacation.
“What we really want to emphasize over the summer is that our libraries are here over the summer to try to reduce that summer slide,” said Woods, who traveled from Atlanta to read to the students and kick off the summer program in Brunswick. “… We want to make sure that, as we get to the next school year, that we continue to move forward. I hope you continue to read.”
The event Wednesday took place at the recently renovated Brunswick library, which spent the last year undergoing major work and re-opened in April.
“I want to welcome you, if you have not been here yet, to our recently brand-new, renovated Brunswick library,” said Ben Bryson, assistant director of Marshes of Glynn Libraries. “… You’ll be able to come back as many times as you’d like while school is out.”
Books were laid out on tables in the back of the room for children and family members to take home. The books were donated by Better World Books, a group that plans to give away 100,000 books this summer, Woods said.
“Those books are free,” Woods said. “You can take those with you. Take as many as you would like home with you.”
Reading is a portal to the world, Cornelisen said, and countless stories await participants in this summer’s reading program.
“You can learn about going to Mars, or going to Manhattan,” she said. “You can get all kinds of great stories right here from the public library. And the librarians who work here are here to help you find your next great story.”