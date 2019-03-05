Books are back on the shelves.
Marshes of Glynn Libraries staff began the process Monday of returning the 51,000-item collection at the Brunswick library to the shelves. The library is entering the final stages of a massive renovation, which began six months ago and is scheduled to wrap up by April.
Cleaners are going over the facility now, and Reads Moving System workers installed the recently redone shelving on Monday. The workers will return next week to install reader tables and chairs, which have been refinished.
The tall shelves have been cut down, re-welded and powder-coated by prisoners at the Walker State Prison. The shorter shelves contribute to a more open feel in the newly-renovated library space, letting in more natural light from the tall windows that face Gloucester St.
The renovated building features highlights of the original 1975 design and the most recent 2003 renovation, said Geri Mullis, director of Marshes of Glynn Libraries. Exposed ceiling from the 1975 construction is featured in the new design.
“I still can’t pick what is my favorite change,” said Mullis, walking through the library Monday as cleaners, subcontractors, construction workers and library staff carried on with the renovation work. “… We were able to do so much on such a limited budget.”
She credited the contractors, Benning Construction, and the architects, McMillan Pazden Smith.
Marshes of Glynn Libraries is being touted by others for its impressive budgeting for the project. The construction budget ended up being $85 per square foot, Mullis said, and the overall budget that includes furniture came in at $113 per square foot.
“There was a lot of value engineering,” Mullis said.
The interior design theme is industrial, in connection with the Port of Brunswick nearby.
Few of the original interior walls remain standing. The main hallway has been straightened, and a new entrance is now located closer to the center of the building’s front.
The old front door now sits in the corner of a large new conference room space that can fit up to 400 seats. Divider walls will be available to break up the meeting space in multiple sections.
“When we did our facilities master plan in 2014, one of the things that the public and our partners all wanted was more flexible meeting space,” Mullis said.
The library plans to begin renting the conference room out in May. A catering kitchen is attached to the conference space. The kitchen leads into a hallway with storage space and a back exit with a ramp onto Bay Street.
Before the renovation, the library did not offer a kitchen for public use during events. The facility couldn’t open for events after hours. A gate is now installed over the interior entrance to the library collection, allowing staff to close that area off during after-hours events.
The staff’s offices are now all together in the same space, rather than scattered around the facility as the offices were before.
Furniture will be moved into the facility later this month.
In the main library, a larger circulation desk — covered at the moment with building plans, boxes and paperwork — sits in the center of the open area near the entrance. Two self-check desks will also be available.
“You’ll be able to pick up your own holds now,” Mullis said.
Four study rooms will be available for free, on a first come, first serve basis.
“That was something else that we got a lot of requests for in that facilities master planning process, was to have space that was quiet space or space to be able to talk,” Mullis said.
The Brunswick library will open again with regular hours and services at the end of March or beginning of April. An official opening date has not been set yet.
A grand opening celebration is scheduled for First Friday on April 5. Local band Tonic Blue will perform in the new conference room space, and artist Mandy Thompson will display her work in an exhibit and hide painted rocks around the library. Nancy Raines Day will read her latest book, and pirate crafts for children will be offered.
“And we will be open, so the library will be actually open and checking out books,” Mullis said.
The St. Simons library location continues to be fully operational, as it has been throughout the renovation.
“All fines and fees will be waived. Nobody has to worry about that,” Mullis said. “We’ve changed the due date for the end of the month.”
Book drops are not available right now at the Brunswick library, and the phone services are down.
Turning the Page, a giving campaign for the Brunswick library renovation, is still underway. Those wishing to donate can contact Mullis at 912-279-3734 or gmullis@glynncounty-ga.gov.
Since the beginning, it’s been the generous donations and strong support from many in the community that made the renovation possible, Mullis said.
“We’ve been working towards this goal since 2014, and really when we became Marshes of Glynn in 2013 we knew we need something,” she said. “But I do have to say, if it weren’t for our state legislators, the Glynn County Commissioners and the library board, we would never have been able to do this and offer this expanded service to the public.”
The books have been stored in the children’s room throughout the renovation. All items have been cleaned, and library staff are now returning the books to their rightful place.
“The first book that went on the shelf, I’m like — ‘They’re back. Hello, beauties,’” Mullis said.