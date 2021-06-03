Marshes of Glynn Libraries will welcome back this summer its youngest patrons and resume its in-person programming to promote literacy while school is out.
A number of activities are planned, including a reading challenge, visiting performers and a storytelling workshop for teens.
“We have so many great programs planned this summer, ranging from zoo animals to magic, from bunnies to juggling, from the great outdoors to yoga,” said Diana Graham, programming coordinator for Marshes of Glynn Libraries.
The summer reading programs aim to encourage young readers to engage in stimulating educational activities during their summer vacation.
“When students get out of the groove of reading during the summer they can experience something called the ‘summer slide,’” Graham said. “The ‘summer slide’ is when a reader experiences a drop in reading ability from not reading. Our Summer Reading Challenge helps combat that. Our events help our community have fun on a budget and get those readers in the library. Like Arthur the Aardvark says, ‘Having fun isn’t hard when you have a library card.’”
The summer theme chosen by the Collaborative Summer Library Program is Tails and Tales.
“Tails and Tales fuses two wonderful things together, animals and stories, that spark the readers’ imaginations,” Graham said.
Summer programming in 2020 was offered mostly in a virtual format because of the pandemic. But as vaccination numbers increase and COVID-19 case rates drop, many will be looking for opportunities to get out this summer.
The library will offer events and programs almost every day of the week this summer for youth.
Graham said the Marshes of Glynn Libraries is offering patrons a summer chock-full of fun that will hopefully make up for last year.
Makerspace Mondays will take place weekly 2-4 p.m. for ages 10-17 and offer an opportunity to tinker with STEM kits.
The Brunswick library will host an event at 10:30 a.m. each Tuesday, and the St. Simons location will host an event at 10:30 am. every Thursday.
On Wednesdays, teenagers are invited to participate in the Tell Your Tale Workshop at 2 p.m. at the Brunswick location.
“Our Tell Your Tale Workshops for teens are a great opportunity to discover the various ways that they can tell their stories,” Graham said. “Storytelling doesn’t have to be reserved to a pen and paper. The workshops will be led by experts in their field.”
Topics are storytelling, journaling, art, music, film, poetry, creative writing, dance and juggling.
The beloved Story Time program will return and will be held outdoors. The Kona Ice Truck will be outside of each outdoor story time to provide icy treats. The dates for story times can be found at moglibraries.org.
The library will also partner this summer with the local Farm Bureau chapter to bring the Georgia Ag Experience to Glynn County for the first time.
“This is an incredible STEM-based educational program that travels around Georgia, inviting students to explore their state’s agriculture,” Graham said.
The Ag Bus will be parked in Mary Ross Waterfront Park from 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. July 27. A story time will take place at 10:30 a.m., and Kona Ice will be there serving icy treats.
Attendees will be highly encouraged to wear masks, per county policy.
“We do ask families to wash/sanitize those hands and try to maintain 6 feet apart at events,” Graham said.
Youth are also invited to participate in the reading challenge through which they can earn prizes by logging reading hours on the website Beanstack.
“The more you read, the more you earn,” Graham said.
The reading challenge can be found on moglibraries.beanstack.org.
Adults can sign their little ones up through that link and keep track of their log via a web browser or the Beanstack app. This reading challenge is open to teenage readers as well.