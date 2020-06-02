Reading fuels imagination, and the Marshes of Glynn Libraries hopes youth in the community will take time this summer to use books as a means of transporting themselves to new worlds.
The library’s annual summer reading program kicked off recently with the launch of an online reading challenge through the platform Beanstack.
Summer programs at the library will not be offered in person until July, but digital programs will be offered during June, starting today with a Facebook Live event at 10:30 a.m. Porkchop Productions will present “Goldilocks,” and the recording will be available through Thursday.
On June 18, Mark Alan will present “A Comedy Magic Show” at 10:30 a.m. live on YouTube, and the recording will be available through Aug. 31.
Storytime Live with KK will be offered via Facebook Live at 10:30 a.m. on June 10, June 17, June 24, July 8, July 15 and July 22.
The library recently reopened to patrons following a temporary closure due to the COVID-19 pandemic. During the closure, library staff rolled out a variety of virtual programming options. These programs received positive feedback, said Ben Bryson, assistant director of Marshes of Glynn Libraries.
“We do have the benefit of seeing how many people have watched the videos and attended and what the comments are from those Facebook posts,” Bryson said. “So between the story times and then the virtual yoga that we’ve offered, both of those have had lots of positive response and lots of views.”
Offered annually, the summer reading programs aim to reduce what’s known as “summer slide,” or the loss of reading and other skills students gained during the school year.
That mission is even more important this year, Bryson said.
“This summer, because there’s been so much disruption with the normal school schedules, it’s more important than ever for kids to continue reading during the summer to ensure they really are ready to go back to school when it resumes this fall,” he said.
The theme of this summer’s programming is “Imagine Your Story.”
“The concept is based around fairy tales, and the idea is that reading gives you the power to imagine your own story,” Bryson said.
The libraries also will offer craft kits for families to pick up at both the Brunswick and St. Simons locations on June 8, June 22, July 6 and July 20. Pickup will be available from 10:30 a.m. to noon at the Brunswick library and 1:30-3 p.m. at the St. Simons library.
A county spending freeze would have limited the summer program, but support from the Reading Rockets program and the Rotary Club of St. Simons is enabling summer activities to continue.
Reading Rockets is a volunteer reader program offered through the Marshes of Glynn Libraries and sponsored and supported by the Rotary Club of St. Simons. The library and Rotary Club have partnered for the past 10 years to read and provide books to children in pre-K and kindergarten classes in Glynn County Schools.
“The Reading Rockets volunteer reader program will resume in the fall a few weeks after the kids are settled into their new routines,” said Linda Muir, literacy committee chair for the St. Simons Rotary. “We hope to expand into more classrooms and encourage anyone interested to become a volunteer reader to ask about the program the next time they are at one of the libraries or on the MOGL website where they can find out how to volunteer.“