The owner of 87 parcels in the failed Liberty Harbor development owes upwards of $1 million in property taxes, penalties and interest for the years 2007-2009 and wants Glynn County to forgive over $300,000 of it.
The Great Recession derailed the project nearly 17 years ago. It was proposed as a $2 billion, 155-acre luxury waterfront development adjacent to the Sidney Lanier Bridge on the Brunswick River.
The original plans included a 450-boat marina, boardwalk, yacht club, entertainment venue and upscale shopping and dining.
The total owed is over $1.14 million, $819,340 of which is principal in addition to $323,112 in penalties, interest and fees.
Daniel Dooley, manager of Harbor Lenders South, Harbor Lenders North and Harbor Lenders Georgia — all of which collectively hold ownership of the parcels in the Liberty Harbor, per county documents — is making the request..
In a letter to the Glynn County Commission, Dooley says he’ll pay the county the principal if it forgives the rest.
“As you are aware, I am now under contract with an experienced Glynn County developer to sell my property interests,” Dooley wrote. “The developer wants to start near-term development on this long dormant property. A key contingency of our sale is that I satisfy and fully resolve the Ad Valorem tax delinquency prior to sale.”
In the letter, Dooley stated he would resolve the past-due taxes for other years with the Glynn County Tax Commissioner.
Tax Commissioner Jeff Chapman told The News that no one has spoken with him about the taxes due for Liberty Harbor and that he would have to do a little research to determine exactly how much is owed.
Dooley, whose company is based in Chicago, did not return phone calls from The News.
The request was on the county commission’s Thursday agenda, but it was deferred because two of the seven members were absent.
County Commission Chairman O’Quinn said the county has the authority to do so because it holds the tax deeds for the parcels.
While he couldn’t say where the rest of the commissioners stand, he personally saw it as a good opportunity to encourage development of the land. It’s a highly visible gateway to the Golden Isles and potentially a huge economic boost to the area.
“When you look at the history of it and the way it came about, the opportunity to do something with it needs to be considered,” O’Quinn said. “Right now it’s not producing much.”
The city of Brunswick, county and Glynn County School Board would split the principal based on their millage rates. The school board would take the largest share, followed by the city.
Commissioner Bill Brunson said the county’s portion is around $139,000.
“I believe there are some subsequent taxes, but since the county doesn’t have an interest in those years they have to work it out with the tax commissioner,” O’Quinn said.
Local Realtor Page Aiken told The News last year that he was involved in an effort to revitalize the Liberty Harbor project but at a much smaller scale than originally intended. He declined to comment when asked whether Thursday’s request is part of the revival effort.