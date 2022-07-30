Camden County Administrator Steve Howard is suing one of his future bosses, Camden County Commissioner-elect Jim Goodman.

Goodman, currently a St. Marys City Council member, won the Republican primary election for Camden County Commission and is unopposed in the November elections.

