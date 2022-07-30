Camden County Administrator Steve Howard is suing one of his future bosses, Camden County Commissioner-elect Jim Goodman.
Goodman, currently a St. Marys City Council member, won the Republican primary election for Camden County Commission and is unopposed in the November elections.
Goodman took out an advertisement in a weekly newspaper in May criticizing Howard for his lack of oversight while the Public Service Authority’s finances were plundered by former Camden PSA Director William Brunson for 15 years.
Brunson was fired after the Internal Revenue Service filed a lien against the PSA for $1.5 million, and an estimated $500,000 of Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax money was spent on projects not on the approved list. After the problems surfaced, county officials contacted the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.
Brunson used a Camden County PSA credit card for his personal use, including the purchase of antique cars and car parts. He was sentenced in 2020 to a 32-month term in federal prison, ordered to pay $677,768.40 in restitution and serve three years of supervised release after completion of his prison term.
After the ad was published, Howard contacted Goodman to ask for a correction.
The board of the PSA is made up of the mayors of Kingsland, St. Marys and Woodbine, as well as two county commissioners.
Howard had nothing to do with oversight of the PSA Board or its finances until the thefts were discovered in 2018 and he instructed staff to review PSA finances.
As a result of that look at PSA finances, it was later discovered that Camden County Finance Director Mike Fender and his wife were the recipients of two $32,000 payments with no documentation to explain how the money would be used. Fender was later fired.
Howard gave Goodman one week to retract the statement, but he failed to do so, resulting in the lawsuit.
"The defendant's actions show willful misconduct, malice, fraud, wantonness, oppression, or that entire want of care which would raise the presumption of conscious indifference to consequences,” according to the lawsuit.
On Friday, Goodman said he can only confirm he has been sued by Howard and is in the process of getting a lawyer to represent him.