A libel lawsuit against Camden County Commissioner Jim Goodman has been dismissed by Brunswick Judicial Circuit Judge Roger Lane.

Goodman was a St. Marys City Council member at the time he was sued in July by former Camden County Administrator Steve Howard over an advertisement published in a local weekly newspaper.

