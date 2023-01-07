Nettie Keith knows exactly what to do when she comes across a bushel of lemons in her life.

“I’m picking lemons and I’m making lemonade,” she said.

Turtles stunned by cold Christmas return to the sea

Four of six green sea turtles that were cold stunned by the record-breaking Christmas cold on barrier island beaches were released into St. Andrews Sound Friday morning after the Georgia Sea Turtle Center rehabilitated them.

Police recruitment a top priority for chiefs in 2023

The Brunswick and Glynn County police departments are starting 2023 with 59 fewer officers than if their staffs were full, but the chiefs of both are optimistic about recruitment and retention efforts in the new year.

EPD: Wells not impacted by chemical release

Chris Road residents and others near a canal where an industrial chemical release killed hundreds of fish need not worry about their wells, but they should stay out of the water in the canal, according to the Georgia Environmental Protection Division.