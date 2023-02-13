The author of a bill to make kratom a Schedule 1 drug in Georgia says his legislation will draw supporters and opponents to a hearing today in the House Judiciary Non-Civil Committee.
A hearing on House Bill 181, sponsored by state Rep. Rick Townsend, R-St. Simons Island, is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. in the Capitol in Atlanta. HB 181 would make mitragynine and hydroxymitragynine, as well as the mood enhancer Kratom, illegal in Georgia.
“I’m looking forward to presenting it,” Townsend said, having noted in the past that law enforcement is supportive of the measure. “I know I will have someone representing the GBI there...and basically some moms will be there whose kids suffered from it.”
Advocates are urging opponents via a popular website to rally against the legislation.
“There’s no consistency of the substance they sell...no guarantee of the potency or what the chemical makeup is,” Townsend said. “It’s like the Wild Wild West. You don’t know what you’re going to get.”
Kratom is banned in at least one state, Alabama, and others are considering it.
According to the Mayo Clinic, kratom is unsafe, ineffective and causes some users to develop cravings severe enough that they require treatments similar to ones given to people with opioid use disorder.
“We’ve had some people (in Glynn County) with some member of the family who was either addicted or suffered from it,” Townsend told The News in an earlier interview.
The Judiciary Non-Civil Committee hearing can be viewed by going to the website of the Georgia General Assembly, https://www.legis.ga.gov.
Schedule 1 drugs in Georgia include LSD, heroin and ecstasy.
Townsend also is the author of House Resolution 131, which congratulates and commends Marshes of Glynn Libraries for its selection as Georgia Public Library’s 2022 Service Library of the Year.
He is a co-sponsor of a number of bills, including House Bill 87, legislation that would change the funding formula for the multi-county Coastal Plains Charter High School. The new formula would resolve the program’s funding woes.
Townsend is a co-signer of House Bill 56, which provides educational grants to the children of fallen first responders, and of HB 180, which exempts food banks from having to pay taxes on purchases.
He also believes in the protection of the Okefenokee Swamp, which is why he co-signed House Bill 7, the Okefenokee Protection Act. The bill would ban mining along Trail Ridge.