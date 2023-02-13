The author of a bill to make kratom a Schedule 1 drug in Georgia says his legislation will draw supporters and opponents to a hearing today in the House Judiciary Non-Civil Committee.

A hearing on House Bill 181, sponsored by state Rep. Rick Townsend, R-St. Simons Island, is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. in the Capitol in Atlanta. HB 181 would make mitragynine and hydroxymitragynine, as well as the mood enhancer Kratom, illegal in Georgia.

