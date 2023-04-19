Legislators speak to Brunswick Kiwanis

Stepping into his first term representing the Third District in the Georgia Senate, Mike Hodges felt like he was more prepared for some parts of the job than others.
One of those is the flurry of activity during the legislative sessions that typically lasts from mid-January to late March or early April each year. The St. Simons Island Republican’s first session since taking office at the beginning of this year ended on March 29.
Making it to every vote on the Senate floor is nearly impossible if you’re at all engaged, Hodges said, as House and Senate committee hearings on bills are happening all over the state capitol building. If you’re not assigned to one of those committees, you’re there to discuss a bill you’re sponsoring or co-sponsoring, or you’re just there because the bill is of interest to you or your constituents, Hodges told the Brunswick Kiwanis Club on Tuesday.
Senators have a side room in which they can take a break. On the walls are photos of past Senators. On one of his breaks, Hodges took a moment to examine some of the faces and saw one he recognized.
“I looked at the name under it, and it was Ronald Adams. Judge Adams, the late father of our Ron Adams,” said Hodges, nodding to Ron Adams, currently serving his second term as clerk of Glynn County Superior Court.
It was an honor to follow people like that, he said, but more of an honor to represent the people of Senate District 3, which includes Glynn, McIntosh, Camden, Brantley and Charlton counties, as well as a part of Ware County.
Looking at what it takes to get a bill passed, it can seem slow and cumbersome. Fifty-six senators, 180 representatives, the lieutenant governor and the governor all have to come together and agree on something for it to become a law. The alternatives, he says, are worse.
“It’s messy, but it’s effective and it works,” Hodges said.
Some of that messiness was apparent with Senate Bill 520, which aimed to further expand mental health services in the state. It didn’t pass, which was less due to opposition than it was to simply not having enough time to talk about it in committee, he said.
The assembly did have some successes, though. One he cited was House Bill 311, which allows local governments to suspend property taxes for residential property owners who suffer damage from natural disasters.
Others boosted childhood literacy programs and improved a state-run sex trafficking hotline for victims and witnesses to call to report such crimes.
Bills that didn’t pass but that will likely show up again in the next session include restrictions on sex reassignment surgeries for minors, legalizing sports betting and a ban on mining operations on the trail ridge near the Okefenokee Swamp, he said.
Fellow legislator Rep. Rick Townsend, R-St. Simons Island, noted how important it is to constituents to communicate with their legislators.
For example, he didn’t know what kratom was until a constituent asked him to ban it.
It’s made from a plant found in Southeast Asia and Africa, produces opioid-like and stimulant-like effects, depending on the dose, and is available without a prescription. The Mayo Clinic warns that kratom is unsafe and ineffective and some states have already banned it.
Townsend looked into it himself and didn’t like what he saw. He proposed a bill to ban sales of the drug. An amended version prohibiting sales to anyone under 21 was approved by the House but did not receive a vote in the Senate. He’s optimistic about the next session, though.
“I would not have had a clue without the constituents,” Townsend said. “Your voice matters.”
As a veteran of the state’s school systems, Townsend said he’s focused on improving education in the state. He worked to keep Glynn County’s Coastal Plains Education Charter High School open, for one.
Earlier this year, the school told The News that a state government decision to alter its funding formula meant it might have to close. Action by the legislature to counteract that was a success, and the school is now in a good position and will remain open, he said.
He also supported a bill to expand on dual enrollment opportunities.
Like Hodges, Townsend said he also underestimated the time constraints of a legislative session, but he looks forward to getting back into the thick of it come January.