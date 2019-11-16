Georgia treats 17-year-olds like adults when it comes to criminal matters, but is one of only three states that still do so — most 17-year-old offenders in the United States go through their state’s juvenile court processes. A bill that would change that could get a boost this coming legislative session, and legislators took a serious look at it in a Friday committee hearing.
“There are a lot of factors to consider when we are considering such a significant policy change for the state, and this meeting here, the meeting of the Juvenile Justice Committee, is one of several that are planned as we kind of work through this process,” said state Rep. Mandi Ballinger, R-Canton and committee chairwoman.
Ballinger introduced H.B. 440 during the last session of the General Assembly in February, but it did not move out of committee. She invited Georgetown University professor and developmental psychologist Jennifer Woolard to speak to the committee in-depth regarding teens, their development and the legal process.
“When we’re talking about juveniles, we’re talking about individuals who have a really unique spot in relation to the legal system, and here’s where the developmental psychology comes together with the law,” Woolard said. “Because, as a defendant, we know they have constitutionally protected rights, they have decisions they need to make, and actions that they’re held responsible for. But as an adolescent, we know they have cognitive and psycho-social capacities that are developing. They have ‘developmental jobs’ during this time period, as well, as they’re maturing.”
Research shows problems for younger teens who go into adult prison regarding their psychosocial growth and ability — or lack thereof — to grow into the sort of people who don’t return to prison.
Woolard showed a graph demonstrating a maturity gap, in that cognitive capacity hits adult levels at 16 and psychosocial development continues into early adulthood, and they don’t meet at a similar score until a person’s late 20s, on average, but she added that immaturity is relative and is not an all or none issue.
State Rep. Pam Dickerson, D-Conyers, asked Woolard about whether teens at the age discussed are as aware as they may need to be when going through the legal process at either the juvenile or superior court level.
“There’s a distinction between that we find, in that age group, in the studies that we’ve done, between … when we ask basic knowledge questions that may be at the competence to stand trial — what are the jobs of these individuals, what does it mean, and so forth — that 16-to-17-year-olds, again, notwithstanding some kind of deficit or problem, just on the whole, they can get those basic knowledge questions pretty well,” Woolard said. “And 10-to-13-year-olds in the study that we did were performing on that at the level of adults who were found incompetent to stand trial. The rates of their poor performance.
“Where we see the 16- and 17-year-olds is getting at the psychosocial capacity idea, where we ask questions about the function of rights and what it means to do something, so they can tell us what the right to remain silent is, or the right to have an attorney. But when we ask questions about how that works, when we ask questions like, ‘If you start talking to the police, can you stop?’ When they got Miranda rights down, and so forth, a significant number of them — more than adults — did not answer that question correctly. So there’s a couple of ways of thinking about their capacities, I think.”
Regardless of whether the legislature passes H.B. 440 in its current or a similar form, some teens would still come under the purview of their local superior court — state law mandates that anyone older than 13 be tried as an adult for a handful of major felonies, from armed robbery that involves guns to certain sex crimes and homicide.
The General Assembly reconvenes Jan. 13, 2020. The committee hearing can be seen in full at livestream.com/accounts/25225474/events/8737135/ videos/198948439.