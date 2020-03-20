As news spread that a state senator tested positive for COVID-19, all members of the General Assembly were asked to quarantine themselves.
State Sen. William Ligon, R-White Oak, released a statement Thursday announcing he has not tested positive for the coronavirus despite the diagnosis given to his colleague, state Sen. Brandon Beach, R-Alpharetta.
“However, I was not in close proximity to him at any time recently when we were in session,” Ligon said. “Nonetheless, all senators are now in self-quarantine. Thus, out of courtesy and respect for the process, I am following the same protocols as everyone else.”
Ligon thanked everyone for their concern and asked that they pray for everyone involved. He also urged them to do their part in containing the spread of the virus.
Beach spent around eight hours at the Capitol on Monday for the special session, and later discovered his test came back as positive, according to Capitol Beat, a repoerting service.
Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan, who presides over the Senate, announced his self-quarantine Wednesday.
“I rest easy knowing that suspending the 2020 session was the right call,” Duncan said. “We want to protect our members, their families and the individuals they come in contact with daily.”
Duncan said the Monday special session was necessary to ratify Gov. Brian Kemp’s public health state of emergency.
State Rep. Jeff Jones, R-St. Simons Island, said he’s self-quarantining and avoiding public contact. He said his advice to everyone is to “take this outbreak seriously” and “be wary of info you hear that did not come from an official source (or) site — rumors are flying.”
State Rep. Don Hogan, R-St. Simons Island, said he’s pretty much staying at home.
“I was advised to not go up there (to the legislature) the Monday we met because of my age,” Hogan said. “So I’m glad I didn’t. I’m doing fine. I’m just staying at home as much as I can right now, trying to find out maybe when we can go back up, trying to find out what’s going on with everything, and hoping that this thing will sort of cease from being in a few days.
“I’m real concerned about the economy and businesses having to close down. I’m real concerned about things right now.”