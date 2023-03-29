Coastal legislators are keeping their fingers crossed that funding for an expanded health science and nursing program at College of Coastal Georgia survives the state budgeting process.
Although the initial $1.4 million is in both House and Senate budgets, Georgia’s proposed spending plan for fiscal year 2024 is in the hands of a conference committee. The committee is charged with the task of ironing out the differences between the two budgets.
State Reps. Rick Townsend, R-St. Simons Island, and Steven Sainz, R-St. Marys, are monitoring the process.
Today is the last day of the 40-day day session of the Georgia General Assembly.
“Right now it’s in there,” Townsend said Tuesday of the funding. “Everybody I’ve talked to, we’re in good shape. I just want to make sure it stays in good shape. You have to watch it.”
Supporters of the project say expanding the Nunnally Building will produce a one-of-a-kind hospital environment that will provide students with real-life, on-campus training. Features will include an intensive care unit (ICU), a pediatric ICU and a radiology department equipped with MRI and CT scan services. It also will be creating the first accredited certified simulator center in the state.
“I’m not concerned about it,” Townsend said. “I just want to make sure we get it done.”
The project is the offspring of a partnership between Southeast Georgia Health System and College of Coastal Georgia. The hospital is providing $2 million in seed money to build up the nursing program with the goal of increasing the number of nurses locally and across the state.
The $1.4 million is seed money. The college will seek $13 million from the state for fiscal year 2025 for construction and an additional $1.6 million from the legislature the following fiscal year for furniture, fixtures and equipment.
Georgia’s fiscal year begins July 1.
Townsend also is waiting for Senate action on the legislation he introduced to outlaw the sale of Kratom in Georgia. House Bill 181 is not the initial legislation Townsend presented, but it will make Kratom illegal for minors to purchase or possess.
The substitute bill adopted by the House restricts the sale of the compound to adults 21 years of age or older and requires stores to keep it behind the counter or in a secure display accessible only by store employees.
“My bill is still on the Senate floor ready to be voted on,” Townsend said.
Kratom, made from a plant native to Southeast Asia and Africa, can be a sedative or a stimulant, depending on the dosage. It has been declared unsafe and ineffective by the Mayo Clinic, which noted some users develop cravings severe enough that they require treatments similar to ones given to people with opioid use disorder.
On Monday, Sainz was waiting for a vote in the Senate on House Bill 188, a bill he sponsored and named Mariam’s Law. The legislation, also known as the Dangerous Sexual Predator Act, has since passed.