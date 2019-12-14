Those hoping to get a jumpstart on the new legislative session starting up January may have come away from this year’s edition of the Brunswick-Golden Isles Chamber of Commerce’s Grits & Issues event a little disappointed, as the Glynn County delegation spoke more on the results of the 2019 term of the General Assembly.
For instance, state Rep. Jeff Jones, R-St. Simons Island, was a vocal opponent of the oyster farming regulatory package that passed the legislature, and advocated for a different shellfish mariculture bill. However, Jones appeared optimistic about development of state regulations thus far.
“I’ve been very active in working with (state Department of Natural Resources’) Coastal Resources Division on the rules and regs that will actually make the oyster mariculture industry alive and well in Georgia, and that actually goes into effect March 1 of 2020,” Jones said. “And, I’m pleased the governor sees the importance of that, and in fact a representative participated in some of those Coastal Resources Division meetings that we worked together — put together the rules and regs.”
On the environmental regulations front, Jones said that while his coal ash legislation in prior years never made it very far, he feels like Georgia Power responded to the community’s desires.
“Although none of those bills were ever able to be signed into law — one of the bills required some public notice as Georgia Power drained its coal ash ponds,” Jones said. “Again, although that legislation did not pass, I feel comfortable and confident that the pressures that were applied to Georgia Power by our community has helped us produce cleaner water and a more open and transparent process, as Georgia Power goes through the process of closing all of the coal ash ponds across the state.”
He took note of the coal ash disposal bill put forth by state Sen. William Ligon, R-White Oak, which would’ve let landfills charge the same dollar amount for coal ash as it does for common household garbage. As it stands now, it’s cheaper to dump coal ash.
“Again, we don’t want to be the recipient of all the Southeastern states’ coal ash,” Jones said. “We’ll take care of our own, but we don’t really want to be the repository for everybody else’s. But if we do store it, we want it to be safe. We want to be sure we protect our pristine Floridan aquifer and the lives and health of all the people in our community.”
Each of the state legislators said they’ve been keeping up with and doing what they can regarding Glynn County’s Superfund sites, including the Terry Creek outfall.
“That’s an issue that’s very important to our community, and I think they have been going along for a long time and it is time to start working on the cleanup,” Ligon said. “I know there’s been concerns — we’ve all been very supportive of making sure that the right thing is done. And I think our delegation, we’ve all sent letters in support of pushing to clean up. It’s a process, and we stand ready to continue to offer our support and our voice.”
State Rep. Don Hogan, R-St. Simons Island, said that at the time, the powers-that-be didn’t realize the extent of pollution at the sites.
“Glynn County’s probably one of the most dangerous counties in the area as far as Superfund sites are concerned, and I think we still don’t realize the damage that’s been done,” Hogan said. “It’s a very serious situation and I think it needs to be addressed aggressively. (The Environmental Protection Agency) seems to have backed off some of it, but I think (state Environmental Protection Division) and EPA need to get very serious about Superfund sites. And of course it costs a lot of money, as you know, to clean them up.”
U.S. Rep. Buddy Carter, R-1, reiterated that he questioned EPA Administrator Andrew Wheeler when Wheeler testified for the U.S. House Energy and Commerce Committee, and that he personally gave Wheeler a letter regarding community concerns about the local Superfund sites, but the agency chose to go in a different direction. Carter said this matter led him to introduce H.R. 3382, the Community Cleanup Act, which seeks to provide residents near Superfund sites with more of a voice in the decision-making involved in the cleanup remedies. Carter also touched on the Trump administration’s plans for offshore leasing for oil and gas drilling.
“As you know, I believe it was Rep. Hogan who mentioned that the state passed a resolution that was opposing offshore drilling,” Carter said. “I served in the state legislature for 10 years, I sponsored many resolutions, I voted on even more resolutions and I took them very seriously when I was in the state legislature. I take them very seriously now, when I get them from the state legislature at the federal level.”
Carter said he sent a letter to Interior Secretary David Bernhardt requesting Georgia’s removal from the administration’s outer continental shelf leasing plans until the state legislature’s concerns were met, and though Georgia is still a part of those plans, Interior staff knows the General Assembly doesn’t agree. He also said that regardless of whatever’s going on off Georgia’s coast, he remains a support of an all-of-the-above energy strategy.