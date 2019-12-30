Legislator, advocates share concerns over LCP settlement

The state Department of Natural Resources’ proposed $4 million settlement with Honeywell over environmental mitigation at the LCP Chemicals site — coming as it did, during the height of the holiday season and without much advance notice to the general public — is generating a stir among those whose job it is to keep an eye on such things.
At the very least, there’s a feeling that public comment should be left open longer than the usual 30 days.
Thursday, state Rep. Jeff Jones, R-St. Simons Island, sent a letter to DNR Commissioner Mark Williams, with a copy going to Jim Brown, program manager of the state Environmental Protection Division’s Hazardous Waste Corrective Action Program. As it stands now, the public comment period will end Jan. 19, but Jones is asking for a two-month extension that, ostensibly, would provide time for the public to properly take a look at what DNR and Honeywell intend with their proposed agreement.
“Since 1996, the LCP Chemicals Superfund site has ranked among the highest priorities among sites of known releases of toxic and hazardous substances,” Jones wrote. “On review of the legal document, it seems that the proposed payments to the state of Georgia are minimal to assist in the restoration, replacement or recovery of the recreational losses that occurred from LCP activities. The citizens of our community need more time to review and assess the implications of the consent decree and the Natural Resources Damage Assessment that led to the decree.
“I respectfully request that the Georgia Department of Natural Resources extend the public comment period by 60 more days for interested parties to have adequate time to respond with their written comments. This would create a new deadline for public comment of March 19, 2020.”
The announcement of DNR’s proposed consent decree with Honeywell was unusually hurried, in terms of how these type of matters typically go. DNR’s announcement came roughly two hours after DNR attorneys filed the complaint, proposed decree and other documents with the federal district court in Atlanta. The complaint, on which the consent decree is based, wasn’t available at the time because court staff had yet to process the filing — indeed, it had yet to receive a case number.
According to PACER — the online document management platform for the federal courts — the filing in full wasn’t processed and available to the public until Monday, though DNR sent a news release the afternoon of Dec. 19 with link to a PDF of the consent decree on the DNR website.
Rachael Thompson, executive director of the Glynn Environmental Coalition, said GEC spoke to Brown Monday and he indicated a public comment period extension was reasonable and something Williams would accommodate, with action anticipated soon.
In addition to the problems caused by availability during the holiday season, Thompson said there are a number of ongoing activities at LCP people will need to take into consideration while evaluating the proposed settlement.
“There is currently a pilot study taking place in the marsh, and there are other aspects of the marsh remediation that have not yet taken place, including dredging and backfilling, constructing engineered and thin-layer caps over residual contamination,” Thompson said. “It is extremely difficult to predict what recreational activities will continue to be hindered as the remediation takes place and the full capacity of recreational fishing that has been limited in the Turtle/Brunswick River estuaries due to seafood advisories for the past few decades.
“Our community only has one opportunity to weigh in on the settlement itself and whether or not they believe $4 million is reasonable.”
She said GEC also has further questions, like since remediation isn’t complete is this settlement preemptive, what projects can be reasonably facilitated with $4 million, and what were the dispositions of cases similar to the LCP site?
“It is possible that Honeywell’s and the DNR’s efforts to settle this outside of court may make the process take less time and cost less because they can skirt having to pay excessive lawyers’ fees,” Thompson said. “The most important consideration is whether or not the community will have an increased benefit from taking this to the court, (like) a higher settlement amount.”
Alice Keyes, vice president of coastal conservation at One Hundred Miles, said the settlement as it stands does not reflect reality at the site or the dangers that continue to exist from the decades of pollution there.
“LCP’s legacy of disregard for our community began the day plant managers forced employees to dump PCBs and cancer-causing chemicals into our rivers and marshes,” Keyes said. “Today, the current owner, Honeywell, is forcing community members to settle for projects that cost a fraction of what is necessary to clean up the mess.
“This agreement will never make up for the damage done. The chemicals will not be removed. Fish will continue to be poisoned. And people will continue to suffer.”