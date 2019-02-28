State Rep. Jeff Jones, in emails to local news media Wednesday, announced he removed his name from his coal ash bills — H.B. 93 and H.B. 94 — in hopes they were able to continue forward without hindrance from the political fallout that occurred since the St. Simons Island Republican signed on to a resolution last week calling for state Speaker of the House David Ralston to resign from the chamber.
The resolution occurred because of an investigation by the Atlanta Journal-Constitution and WSB-TV that indicated Ralston used his position of prominence to all but indefinitely delay cases for his criminal defense clients back home.
Ten House Republicans, including Jones, signed the measure. Monday, Ralston took to the House well for a vigorous defense of his actions as an attorney and a legislator, and left to a standing ovation from members of the House.
Already, though, one of Jones’ other top projects for this session was handed off to fellow coastal Republican, state Sen. William Ligon. Ligon had a shellfish aquaculture bill drop Monday with a committee hearing and committee approval Tuesday, amounting to virtual light-speed action in the Capitol.
Jones said he talked with House Natural Resources and Environment Committee Chairwoman Lynn Smith, R-Newnan, who told him she would bring H.B. 93 up for a full committee hearing today. However, he said she told him H.B. 94 is dead for the year.
The bill under consideration today, H.B. 93, mandates notice to the governing locality before the dewatering of a coal ash pond. H.B. 94, which won’t be heard, requires better public notice at municipal solid waste and industrial solid waste landfills relating to coal ash, and safer standards.
Ligon brought another coal ash bill, Senate Bill 123, before the Senate Natural Resources and Environment Committee on Wednesday. There was no vote, but there may be one if Ligon and committee Chairman Tyler Harper, R-Ocilla, can work out the kinks before the crossover deadline.
As it stands, local governments can charge $2.50 per ton for dumping at private solid waste landfills, but are limited by state law to only charge $1 if it’s coal ash instead of other solid waste. Ligon’s bill would raise the coal ash fee up to the $2.50 set for other materials.
“Just by way of example, in 2017 there were approximately close to 1.3 billion tons of coal ash brought into our state,” Ligon said. “Now, Georgia Power also produces coal ash, and we’re going to have coal ash if we’re going to have electricity we’re producing from our coal-generating stations. But Georgia Power is storing that coal ash mostly on their own property, and they’re responsible for it, and they’re also processing that.
“You can take it and you can use it — mix it with concrete in ways that render any toxins inert and address that. So, we can address that, but there’s no reason for us to keep that fee for coal ash artificially low. There’s no reason at all not to charge the same fee per ton for coal ash that we charge for household garbage, what everyone else in the state of Georgia pays for their garbage fees.”
Ligon said that to the best of his knowledge, if Georgia Power had to dispose of some of their coal ash in this way, it would be a relative drop in the bucket to the overall cost of their present coal ash disposal operation — roughly $10-12 million.
Aaron Mitchell, general manager of environmental affairs for Georgia Power, said he wouldn’t consider it a drop in the bucket, and put the cost at $12-15 million to dispose of around 10 percent of their coal ash — a cost that would then be passed off to the customers, as is the cost of coal ash disposal overall.
“We are in the process of complying with both the federal and the state (coal combustion residual) rules, which ultimately require closure of our ash ponds,” Mitchell said. “We’re doing a lot of work right now to do construction at the power plants to keep them operational and handle that ash dry going forward, thus alleviating the need for an ash pond. That work will wrap up here in the next several months.”
In other legislative action, House Bill 193, the bill that would allow banks and credit unions encourage savings account deposits through raffles for their customers, passed back out of the House Banks and Banking Committee after being sent there for revisions by the House Rules Committee.
“We voted this out last week unanimously — when we were at Rules, Chairman (Jay) Powell asked for one little thing of clarification, so we took it back for a substitute,” said state Rep. Emory Dunahoo Jr., R-Gillsville, the lead sponsor of the bill. “That substitute language is (in lines) 37, 38, 39 and 40. ‘It shall not charge any fees associated with the underlying savings account, or other savings programs in excess of the fee charged for the savings account or other savings program offered by the bank or credit union that is the most similar to such savings promotion raffle account.’
“That, basically, is what they wanted in there. Again, just for clarity — and we want to be transparent — so when they asked to do that, we went back, they drew this up, and again it’s letting you know we’re not charging you to do this. The credit union or bank has their own rules, and if you start a savings account, those rules still apply. So, there’s no penalty. We’re trying to encourage savings to where you can now do something that you haven’t been doing.”
H.B. 193 moves back to the House Rules Committee.