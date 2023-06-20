Coastal Plains Education Charter High School will experience a few changes on July 1.
Coastal Plains provides a program where students who drop out of high school can earn a diploma, where students can recover credits and where those who are for any reason uncomfortable in the traditional high schools can find an alternative option.
The school opened its first site in 2017 in Glynn County and serves nearly 2,000 students in South Georgia through an online program. The program is housed locally at the Golden Isles College and Career Academy.
When House Bill 87 takes effect on July 1, changes will include a new name and a different pathway for new students looking to enroll there.
Gov. Brian Kemp signed the bill May 4 following a legislative session in which Coastal Plains and similar programs in Georgia sought support to ensure the schools would be funded. They began to raise alarm bells in 2022 warning that without a legislative change their doors would close this summer following a bill in 2021 that altered their funding formula.
House Bill 87 was the result of conversations and collaboration during the 2023 session which aimed to keep the schools running while making sure base high schools remained accountable, said Richard Rentz, the superintendent of Coastal Plains.
On July 1, the name of the school will change to Coastal Plains High School. It will no longer fall under the state charter school division and will instead be served by the Georgia Department of Education.
Coastal Plains will be considered a “completion special school” rather than a charter school.
A significant change is that students will be required to register through their base high school. Previously, students who wished to register with Coastal Plains could do so without going through the public school district.
“There’s really not any change on our operation except for we can’t take kids who drop out directly into Coastal Plains,” Rentz said. “They have to go back to the system in which they dropped out or they live in.”
Students in Georgia can legally drop out of high school at age 16. But the current legislation does not allow students to enroll in Coastal Plains until they’re 18.
This presents a problem Rentz and others hope to address.
“One of the things we’re going to look at is going back to the legislature next year or going to (the state Department of Education) to see if we can change some things so kids who are 16 and kids who do drop out of school can come to Coastal Plains instead of waiting,” Rentz said. “If they’re going to wait a long time, they’re not going to go back to school.”
Students currently enrolled in the program will be grandfathered in, Rentz said.
“It doesn’t matter their age, it doesn’t matter the grade they’re in,” he said. “All of our present students that are enrolled in Coastal Plains up until the end of June are grandfathered in.”
Glynn County students will become “program students” for Coastal Plains, which means they will maintain a registration with Glynn County Schools and their test scores will reflect on the local school system.
“Also if they’re a full-time student or a program student then the funding will follow that student to Coastal Plains,” Rentz explained. “The state sends money to Glynn County, and then Glynn County Schools and Coastal Plains enter a governmental agreement that the money follows the child to Coastal Plains.”
That flow of funds will begin in 2024, he said, as it will take time to organize the new distribution method.
Coastal Plains will continue serving students who need a different option than the traditional high school setting, Rentz said. The marketing will just have to be a little different.
Coastal Plains currently serves around 350 students in Glynn County, but Rentz expects enrollment to drop.
One obstacle is that dropouts will have to go back to high school and register and go through that process, Rentz said.
“I really don’t think a lot of kids are going to do that,” he said.