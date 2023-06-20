Coastal Plains
Buy Now

Coastal Plains Charter High School offers night classes at the Golden Isles College and Career Academy.

 Lauren McDonald/The Brunswick News

Coastal Plains Education Charter High School will experience a few changes on July 1.

Coastal Plains provides a program where students who drop out of high school can earn a diploma, where students can recover credits and where those who are for any reason uncomfortable in the traditional high schools can find an alternative option.

More from this section

GAGE businesses have increased employee retention

GAGE businesses have increased employee retention

GAGE launched in January and is proud to share the results of their newest partners including Chick-fil-A, Marsh’s Edge, and Gather Thrift and Cafe. The partners are among more than 40 businesses that have joined GAGE in their efforts to “Build a Better Workforce”, including Golden Isles Con…