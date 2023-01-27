The Okefenokee Protection Act was introduced Wednesday in the Georgia House of Representatives by state Rep. Darlene Taylor, R-Thomasville.

The proposed legislation, HB 71, will prohibit surface mining on Trail Ridge, an ancient geological formation that stretches from North Florida to east of Waycross. Scientists believe mining on Trail Ridge could lower water levels in the Okefenokee National Wildlife Refuge if mining is allowed.

