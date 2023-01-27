The Okefenokee Protection Act was introduced Wednesday in the Georgia House of Representatives by state Rep. Darlene Taylor, R-Thomasville.
The proposed legislation, HB 71, will prohibit surface mining on Trail Ridge, an ancient geological formation that stretches from North Florida to east of Waycross. Scientists believe mining on Trail Ridge could lower water levels in the Okefenokee National Wildlife Refuge if mining is allowed.
The proposed legislation would prohibit the state from processing further permits or to accept bonds to conduct surface mining on Okefenokee’s Trail Ridge.
“The Okefenokee Swamp is a vital part of our state and is more than just of local significance – it is of equal importance to all our state’s citizens,” Taylor said. “As stewards of the state’s natural resources, our state legislature has a moral obligation to ensuring that the swamp is properly cared for and protected for many generations to come.”
The legislation would prohibit future permit applications starting July 1. It would not stop Alabama-based Twin Pines Minerals from mining on a 582-acres site if a permit currently under review by state regulators is approved.
“The Trail Ridge is a key element in the formation and continued existence of the swamp itself, and surface mining on the Trail Ridge threatens the entire area’s wetlands, air and water quality and the wildlife habitat,” she said. “Trail Ridge mining also impacts the cultural heritage of the indigenous peoples and local residents whose lives and heritage have been shaped by the swamp.”
Rena Peck, executive director of Georgia River Network, said the legislation is needed to protect the Okefenokee.
“As Rep. Taylor and countless scientists have noted, to protect the Okefenokee we must also protect Trail Ridge,” Peck said. “We shouldn’t allow strip mining next to the one-of-a-kind Okefenokee when these common minerals can be recovered more safely and in abundance elsewhere.”
Twin Pines Minerals has a permit request under review by the Georgia Environmental Protection Division to mine three miles from the southern boundary of the world-famous swamp that attracts 600,000 visitors a year.
Scientists warn that mining along the ridge to recover minerals could lower water levels in the swamp, setting off a series of impacts ranging from interfering with recreational use of the swamp to causing more frequent wildfires.
Taylor also expressed concerns about the economic impacts of mining.
“The swamp supports over 700 jobs and generates $65M in revenue annually,” she said. “I am certain that no mining venture can generate that sort of sustainable economic boost for local communities. The legislature wants to support the EPD and give it all the tools necessary to protect our natural treasure and economic engine.”
Josh Marks, an environmental attorney from Atlanta who helped lead the fight to stop DuPont from mining near the swamp in the 1990s, expressed support for Taylor’s legislation.
“Having witnessed DuPont’s attempt to mine at the Okefenokee in the 1990s, and now Twin Pine Minerals’ dangerous proposal, the swamp will continue to be at risk without this legislative action,” Marks said. “Kudos to Rep. Taylor and the unprecedented bipartisan coalition she has mobilized for standing up to protect Georgia’s greatest natural treasure. We now urge legislative leadership to move this bill forward through the House and Senate without delay.”