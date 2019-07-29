Legislation could boost grants for coastal climate adaptation

Two bills are working through the U.S. House Natural Resources Committee that could open up millions of dollars in grant funding for living shorelines — with a hope to increase resiliency to sea-level rise, storms and other aspects of climate change — and another grant program that would specifically address climate change preparedness and could be used for all manner of coastal projects.
Thursday, the committee’s Water, Oceans and Wildlife Subcommittee held a hearing on those bills and others that take a look at similar concerns.
“Over 40 percent of the U.S. population lives in coastal shoreline counties,” said subcommittee Chairman Jared Huffman, D-Calif. “Many of today’s bills provide coastal communities with innovative tools to address climate change’s impacts to their safety, economy, livelihoods, infrastructure and recreational activities.
“I hope we can have a productive conversation and that my colleagues on the other side of the aisle will support these bills, which would help protect the lives and livelihoods of coastal Americans. Over half of the members on this subcommittee represent coastal districts. They know as well as I do that the impacts of the changing ocean are already upon us.”
Ranking Member Tom McClintock. R-Calif., was not impressed by the grant bills.
“Of the bills directly amending the (Coastal Zone Management Act of 1972), some are especially ill-advised,” McClintock said. “H.R. 3115 by (U.S. Rep. Frank) Pallone, the Living Shorelines Act of 2019, directs NOAA to establish a duplicative grant program of $300 million. When enacted, it was the view of Congress that each state had different coastal needs and priorities, and that states were in the best practical and constitutional position to manage these resources. This legislation strays from the intent of CZMA. It inserts federal priorities into a state-inspired program. I think we can all agree that burdening this program with federal bureaucracy runs contrary to its fundamental framework.
“H.R. 3541 by (U.S. Rep. Salud) Carbajal creates yet another grant program within CZMA. It directs the secretary of Commerce to administer climate change adaptation project implementation grants to states that have adaptation plans approved by the secretary. These grants are to address several conservation concerns already addressed under current law. On top of this, it includes an unlimited, open-ended authorization of appropriations to carry out these duplicative grants.”
Deputy NOAA Administrator Timothy Gallaudet essentially testified to thanks, but no thanks, regarding the legislation.
“For H.R. 3115, NOAA appreciates its intent, and notes that we currently provide financial and technical assistance to coastal communities for the use of living shorelines through existing programs,” Gallaudet said. “NOAA encourages the use of living shorelines as a shoreline- stabilization technique where appropriate.”
Addressing the other bill, he said, “NOAA appreciates the intent of H.R. 3541 as well, and supports resilient coastal communities. However, under the CZMA, coastal states already have discretion to use funding to develop and implement climate adaptation plans, and many states are doing that already.”
Emily Steinhilber, a professor and director of operations at the Commonwealth Center for Recurrent Flooding Resiliency at Old Dominion University, testified that the grant bills would be a significant help to programs like the ones Virginia is already running.
Steinhilber said, “The federal support proposed in H.R. 3541 — the Coastal State Climate Preparedness Act — could provide financial support for future iterations of planning, and funds realized through the grant program proposed in (H.R.) 3115, the Living Shorelines Act, could also support implementation of natural and nature-based solutions.
“Resilience, at its core, is a local issue. Localities in Virginia are actively planning and investing to solve their vulnerability issues with the tools we have available. The bills we are considering today could fill that toolbox a little bit further.”
The subcommittee hearing can be viewed on The News’ website and at https://youtu.be/_L0x4etfYRA.