Legislation to ensure the continuation of the Gullah-Geechee Corridor and other National Heritage Areas in Georgia beyond this week has been introduced in the U.S. Senate.
Sen. Raphael Warnock, D-GA, introduced the bill last week to extend the life of the Gullah-Geechee Corridor. It also reauthorizes the Augusta Canal and the Arabia Mountain National Heritage Areas.
Prior authorization of the three is set to expire Friday.
When acted upon, the National Heritage Area Reauthorization Act will extend the life of the three NHAs for 15 years. It also will open the door to more federal funding for the three by eliminating the cap on total federal dollars they can receive over the authorization period.
The Gullah-Geechee Corridor includes the coasts of North Carolina, South Caroline and Georgia, as well as the upper Atlantic coast of Florida.
Headquartered at John’s Island, S.C., in Charleston County, the corridor was enacted by Congress to preserve the culture of the descendants of slaves on the sea islands, the Gullah Geechee.
“Our communities thrive and are more connected when we have a shared understanding of our history and access to our environment,” Warnock said when introducing the bill. “Georgia’s National Heritage Areas are critical to preserving our state’s rich history, protecting our wildlife and encouraging local economic opportunity in the communities they serve.”
The U.S. National Park Service manages the NHA program.
The Gullah Geechee Cultural Heritage Corridor encompasses 12,000 square miles.
Local events include a memorial celebration of 900 enslaved Gullah-Geechee ancestors during Butler Island Day in Darien.
Each state is represented by a panel of commissioners. Georgia’s members are Dionne Hoskins-Brown of Savannah, Griffin Lotson of Darien and Jasper “Jazz’ Watts of Atlanta. Brown chairs the four-state commission, and Lotson is its vice-chair.
Victoria Smalls is the executive director of the heritage corridor.
“The Gullah Geechee Cultural Heritage Corridor and Commission have worked tirelessly to support the original vision for the Gullah Geechee Cultural Heritage Corridor National Heritage Area,” Smalls said. “Through on-the-ground programming and a strong online presence, the corridor team has worked to be good stewards of the taxpayers’ money by providing educational and preservation programming that allows everyone to appreciate this undercelebrated of our American heritage that is in keeping with the goals of the National Park Service.”
Warnock’s reauthorization bill includes the elimination of specific meeting requirements and changing official federal references of “Gullah/Geechee” to “Gullah Geechee.”
“Countless individuals and communities have benefited from this investment by Congress not only because it preserves an incredible national asset but because of its cultural and economic impacts in the states of North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, and Florida,” Smalls said.
The legislation also proposes to amend the boundary of the Arabia Mountain NHA to include the Flat Rock Archives, said to be one of the oldest African American settlements in Georgia.