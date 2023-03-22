The Georgia Court of Appeals has denied an appeal of Brunswick Judicial Circuit Judge Roger B. Lane’s order that two plaintiffs pay Glynn County and Christ Church Frederica the nearly $100,000 in costs incurred to defend suits seeking to halt the relocation of Frederica Road.
In an order filed Monday, the appellate court needed only one sentence to shoot down the appeal filed on behalf of Center for a Sustainable Coast and Jeff Kilgore.
“Upon consideration of the Application for Discretionary Appeal, it is ordered that it be hereby denied,’’ the order said.
After a hearing earlier this year, Lane ordered the two plaintiffs to pay the county $50,143.32 and Christ Church $56,692.30 to recover their expenses in defending multiple filings.
In his order, Lane said Center for a Sustainable Coast and Kilgore’s three claims failed to present a “justifiable issue of law” upon which it could be reasonably believed that the court would accept the claims.
As a result of the suits, the moving of a short section of Frederica Road experienced long and repeated delays.
Kilgore called the Court of Appeals’ ruling absurd and said he will be in contact with Dave Kyler of the Center for a Sustainable Coast and their lawyers on a legal strategy.
Kilgore is standing by his assertion that Lane’s ruling was contrary to a provision in the state constitution on the separation of church and state.
He cited a paragraph that states, “No money shall ever be taken from the public treasury, directly or indirectly, in aid of any church, sect, cult, or religious denomination or any sectarian institution.”
Kilgore said he hopes to find a panel of judges who understand that.
With the appeal denied, the two defendants may start the process of collection.