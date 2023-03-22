The Georgia Court of Appeals has denied an appeal of Brunswick Judicial Circuit Judge Roger B. Lane’s order that two plaintiffs pay Glynn County and Christ Church Frederica the nearly $100,000 in costs incurred to defend suits seeking to halt the relocation of Frederica Road.

In an order filed Monday, the appellate court needed only one sentence to shoot down the appeal filed on behalf of Center for a Sustainable Coast and Jeff Kilgore.

