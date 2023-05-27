Judges, lawyers, clerks, law enforcement officers, family and friends all agreed on one thing Friday afternoon at the Glynn County Courthouse.
Retiring Chief Magistrate Judge Wallace Harrell always showed respect to all people, no matter the situation.
Nearly 100 people gathered in the jury assembly room to celebrate the retirement of the 91-year-old Harrell, who has served in the role the past six years.
Harrell served as a part-time magistrate judge for several years prior to that, an endeavor he began after more than 60 years practicing law in Glynn County and Southeast Georgia.
Glynn County Superior Court Clerk Ron Adams said Harrell was always the first person to arrive at the courthouse in the morning.
Adams said he spent many of those early hours listening to Harrell’s stories from his decades as a lawyer and judge. Adams said he learned in those discussions that Harrell always adhered to the law and did so respectfully.
“That’s just what you got with Wallace Harrell,” Adams said.
Magistrate Judge Theresa Beaton met Harrell several years ago and said he quickly became both a mentor and a friend. She thanked him for always setting the right example for the legal community.
“We are forever grateful to you for your service to our community,” she said.
Wallace Harrell III, Judge Harrell’s son, said countless big-city lawyers came to town who were sent home with their tales tucked by his father.
“As a lawyer, he was a giant killer,” Harrell III said.
Judge Harrell’s professional life never overwhelmed his personal life, the younger Harrell said.
“He’s the best man I know or ever will know,” Harrell III said. “I love you, Dad.”
Judge Harrell stressed the importance of the Magistrate Court in the legal process and said his service on the bench would not have been possible without the help of his clerks, who he recognized during the ceremony.
“You all do a great job,” he said.