The plaintiffs in a civil lawsuit to stop a road realignment project in North Glynn County have filed a response to a motion to dismiss the case.
Lawyers for the Center for a Sustainable Coast and county resident Jeff Kilgore claim that Glynn County has violated and continues to violate the Constitution’s Establishment Clause by providing financial aid and “other unique benefits” to Christ Church for its ongoing realignment of a stretch of Frederica Road.
The church is funding the majority of costs to realign the road. It is paying $1.61 million, with the county paying the remaining $56,070 for work on Stevens Road to make the intersection to Frederica Road 90 degrees for public safety. A goal is to avoid as many live oak trees as possible and to plant 21 additional ones after the work is complete.
David Kyler, director for Center for a Sustainable Coast, said the church’s argument that the road alignment project is needed for safety is debatable.
“If this safety issue is so important, why won’t there ever be a traffic study?” he asked.
Kyler said he believes if the road is realigned, it will be an even greater safety concern.
“A straighter road will create faster moving traffic,” he said.
The Rev. Tom Purdy, rector of Christ Church, disagreed. He said public safety has always been the goal with the realignment project.
“It allows us to have safe parking and eliminate the danger of people crossing the road,” he said.
Purdy said the church had other options, but public safety was the main concern. He said the congregation wasn’t thinking about the next few years but the next 100 years when the decision was made.
“We chose the more expensive option,” he said. “We’re looking at the long term. How can we be faithful to our long-term commitment to the community?”
The Glynn County Commission is also a defendant in the legal battle for its role in the project.
Kyler said the county swapped land with the church to enable the road project to happen. But the land the county gave up was upland and they got wetlands in return, Kyler said.
The county traded land valued at $200,000 more than the property the church gave up, he said.
Kyler said the goal of the land swap has more to do with giving the church more usable land than public safety.
“The county gets wetlands and what they gave up was uplands,” he said. “It’s a land grab by the church.”
Purdy disagreed, saying the church already owns the land on both sides of the road, so there is no land grab.
After the road work is completed, the plan is to plant live oaks and landscape the stretch of road. The project will have a positive impact in North Glynn County, he said.
The road realignment project continues and is expected to be completed in March, Purdy said. Even after it’s completed, Purdy said he expects the legal battle to continue because the argument has changed from an environmental issue to the county’s role.
“At this point, it’s clear the road will be built,” he said.
Despite the challenges, Purdy has no regrets.
“We absolutely think it’s worth it,” he said.