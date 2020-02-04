A lifelong musician, Jim Patrick decided after retirement to branch out into more artistic fields.
“People ask ‘How do you do photography, and how do you do music and play the guitar,’ and this and that and the other. It really doesn’t matter what you do, you don’t get good at it unless you do it,” said Patrick, a St. Simons Island resident. “I don’t think there’s any substitute for just getting out there and doing it.”
Along with writing songs, playing the guitar and photography, he also sings and plays the bass, mandolin, some piano and even spoons.
“It’s very embarrassing for people when I decide to play spoons in a restaurant, which I am known to do,” Patrick said. “My four-year-old grandson thinks it’s cool.”
He’s even tried his hand at painting.
His painting career was short-lived, however. He picked up photography just to help give himself some ideas for painting and ended up liking that more.
“I’ll never forget what my mother said. She said ‘You only get out of things what you put into them,’ and that’s very true.” Patrick said. “You look at any artisan or craftsperson who excels at what they do, and you know it’s because they’re putting a lot of effort into it.
“If you’re going to be a photographer, you’ve got to get out there and shoot.”
Patrick was born in Kentucky but grew up in Virginia, raised by a father who played the banjo and fiddle. It was from his father, a salt-of-the-earth man, that he learned to play the spoons.
He didn’t make his Georgia debut until he moved to Columbus in 1998 for a job. He worked as a credit card processor there until he retired some years ago.
Shortly after that, his wife passed.
“In 2015, I decided to sell my house. I mean, I didn’t need a five-bedroom, four-bath house for me. I wasn’t going to clean four bathrooms,” Patrick said. “So I sold my house, put my stuff in storage, did some traveling.”
He didn’t think much of the Golden Isles the first time he saw it, but in the couple of years since he moved in, it’s grown on him.
“The only time I had been to St. Simons was when my daughter graduated from Troy University. They held the ceremony at Epworth (by the Sea),” Patrick said. “My wife was always the crazy one about going to the beach and going to the coast, you know. I almost preferred going to the mountains. But I’ll tell you, it’s been a fabulous experience. The people, the activities, the things you can do, the weather.”
That brings us to the present, where Patrick continues to hone his craft in nature photography.
“As you know, we have such a cool selection of birds in this area,” Patrick said. “Did you know there’s six kinds of herons in this area? There’s the great blue heron, the tricolored heron, the little blue heron, the green heron, there’s the yellow-crowned night-heron and there’s the black-crowned night- heron.”
Recently, videography has taken up his interest, learning how to shoot and edit video.
“It’s such a cool area,” Patrick said. “I’ve done everything from shooting the trip on the Lady Jane shrimp boat tour, one of the dolphin tours, the Shrimp and Grits (Festival), Hofwyl-Broadfield (Plantation), walking around there.”
He’s never had a formal lesson in photography or the guitar. You can’t just pick up something every once in a while and expect to be a pro, he said. It’s got to be habitual.
“I go out almost every day and shoot and shoot and shoot. Now I might end up deleting half of them, but you have to shoot and shoot and keep looking and keep learning.” Patrick said.
He recommended finding someone better at the craft than you are. Many aren’t confident enough in their skill to approach someone like that, he said, but Patrick encouraged people not to listen to the voice of doubt.
“To heck with that, get out there and find those people,” Patrick said.
Especially for seniors and people like himself, he said it’s important to find that activity that can keep you going back for more.
“Another cool thing about photography, especially for senior citizens I think, it encourages you to get up and get out,” Patrick said. “Whatever that thing is that gets you out of the house and down to the pier or at Harris Neck, or in the wildlife management area, or wherever, that’s what people should do.”
Some of Patrick’s recent work can be seen on his YouTube channel, Goldenstrings.
Coastal People appears Tuesdays. Contact Taylor Cooper at tcooper @thebrunswicknews.com or at 912-265-8320, ext. 324 to suggest a person for a column.