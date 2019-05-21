A leading figure in a federal criminal drug conspiracy received a reduced sentence Tuesday because of significant cooperation with investigators.

For his criminal history and the offense level, Kenneth Leon Bradley’s sentencing guidelines put him at between 14 and 17.5 years in federal prison. However, U.S. District Judge Lisa Godbey Wood granted a 5K motion, which Bradley received for providing substantial assistance to the government in the investigation.

According to prior testimony by investigators, Bradley — the No. 2 defendant in the indictment — was a key figure in the narcotics conspiracy that, for a significant part, ran out of a shed in the back of a co-defendant’s house. That defendant, Jeremy McIntyre, allowed Bradley to use the shed as a stash location in exchange for a share of the cocaine.

Ultimately, Wood sentenced Bradley to nine years and four months is prison, with five years supervised release.

Bradley pleaded guilty in October to possession with intent to distribute and distributing 5 kilograms or more of cocaine, along with quantities of crack and marijuana.

In a different drug conspiracy, Michael Arthur Nixon pleaded guilty to the lesser-included offense of conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute and distributing a quantity of cocaine. The U.S. Attorney’s Office filed a notice in February stating an intent to seek an enhanced punishment because of a previous serious drug felony. According to the filing, Nixon had a 1998 conviction for cocaine trafficking out of Volusia County, Fla.

With the enhanced penalty, the charge to which Nixon pleaded carries with it a maximum penalty of 30 years in prison and a minimum of six years supervised release.

