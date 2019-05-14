‘Leadership Listens’ session to be held Thursday

Glynn County Schools will host its final “Leadership Listens” event of the school year on Thursday from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Needwood Middle School.

School system leadership will be available during the informal, drop-in event to answer questions and discuss school issues with attendees.

“Leadership Listens” events aim to provide the community with access to school leaders.

Needwood Middle School is located at 669 Harry Driggers Blvd. in Brunswick.

— The Brunswick News

