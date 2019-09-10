Leadership Listens event planned for Thursday
Glynn County Schools will host its next Leadership Listens event Thursday from 5-7 p.m at Jane Macon Middle School.
The agenda-free forum allows community members to bring questions and concerns to school and districts leaders, who will be available during the event.
Jane Macon Middle School is located at 201 McKenzie Drive in Brunswick.
There will be several more Leadership Listens sessions throughout the year. The next meeting will be held from 10 a.m. to noon on Oct. 5 at Mary Ross Park in conjunction with CoastFest.
— The Brunswick News