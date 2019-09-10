Leadership Listens event planned for Thursday

Glynn County Schools will host its next Leadership Listens event Thursday from 5-7 p.m at Jane Macon Middle School.

The agenda-free forum allows community members to bring questions and concerns to school and districts leaders, who will be available during the event.

Jane Macon Middle School is located at 201 McKenzie Drive in Brunswick.

There will be several more Leadership Listens sessions throughout the year. The next meeting will be held from 10 a.m. to noon on Oct. 5 at Mary Ross Park in conjunction with CoastFest.

— The Brunswick News

More from this section

+13
Update: All four crew members rescued from Golden Ray

Update: All four crew members rescued from Golden Ray

U.S. Coast Guard officials breathed a sigh of relief Monday afternoon after rescuing three of the four missing crewmen aboard the shipwrecked Golden Ray. Approximately two hours later, the fourth member was found alive and rescued from the ship.

+4
DNR: Oil has leaked into sound from capsized ship

DNR: Oil has leaked into sound from capsized ship

Oil from the capsized Golden Ray auto cargo ship has leaked into St. Simons Island Sound, and the Georgia Department of Natural Resources has crews in boats monitoring its spread and any possible effects on wildlife, the DNR said Monday.