Republicans and Democrats in Coastal Georgia and in the state in general support various responses to the violent deaths of children and teachers at an elementary school in Texas last week.
While both political parties advocate doing something, Democrats tend to favor some form of gun control. Republicans continue to cite the right of gun ownership as guaranteed by the 2nd Amendment of the U.S. Constitution.
U.S. Rep. Buddy Carter, the Republican representing Coastal Georgia in Congress, and the two Democrats seeking his seat who will face each other in the June 21 runoff — Wade Herring and Joyce Griggs — were asked what if any impact the slaying of 19 children and two teachers at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, by a lone gunman May 24 had on their views of gun control.
Calling the incident an evil tragedy, Carter said he was praying for the victims and their families but remains steadfast in his support of gun ownership rights guaranteed in the 2nd Amendment of the U.S. Constitution.
“While some are shamefully using this attack to score political points, I am committed to working with anyone on thoughtful legislation that would prevent tragedies like these from occurring,” Carter said. “I’ve long advocated for strengthening mental health in this country and, as recently as last week, advanced legislation to do just that.
“What I cannot support, however, is legislation that takes away the 2nd Amendment rights of law-abiding individuals.”
Herring says something must be done.
“How many more school children, sisters and brothers, fathers and mothers, must die from gun violence before we begin to take common-sense measures to keep guns out of the hands of criminals and dangerously ill people?” he said. “How many supermarket shoppers, school children, and church members will fall prey to a madman with a weapon designed for military carnage?
“It is time to prioritize the lives of our families and fellow citizens ahead of political games.”
Joyce Griggs did not respond to the question but told The News earlier in May, before the Uvalde incident, she would like to see Georgia’s recently adopted open carry law repealed and more government regulation, including licensing and training requirements for gun ownership.
“I think it needs to be regulated more, bottom line,” Griggs told The News.
U.S. Rep. Nikema Williams, D-5, chair of the Democratic Party of Georgia, says it is time for Republicans to get out of the way of meaningful gun control legislation.
“As a mother, I’m heartbroken and shaken,” Williams said in an email. “But as a member of Congress, I am angry — angry that the Republican Party is standing in the way of action on gun safety even in the face of our babies being slaughtered at school.
“Now is not the time to offer empty statements or platitudes. Our grief must be met with action to prevent this tragedy from happening to another family in Georgia or across the nation. The Democratic Party is ready to enact common-sense gun laws that will help prevent more unthinkable tragedies like this one.”
Dani Repass, press secretary for the Georgia Republican Party, released this statement from the state party via email: “We fully support our Republican legislators as they work to address this inexplicable tragedy, and will continue praying for the families who are suffering.”