The Golden Isles is a destination for more than 3 million visitors a year, but not all of them have a place to stay — and that’s a growing problem.
The homeless problem has gotten bad enough that public officials, civic organizations, law enforcement, health providers and others met Thursday for a daylong summit to discuss the issue and possible solutions.
Glynn County Commission Chairman Wayne Neal told the audience at the Blythe Island Baptist Church that it will take a group effort to deal with the problem.
“It’s right here in Glynn County,” he said. “Working together we can accomplish a lot more than separately. Our citizens in Glynn County are demanding we do something about the situation.”
Brunswick Mayor Cosby Johnson said the homeless issue is complicated and there is not a single solution to the problem.
“Let us find a way to come together,” he said. “We’re talking about people.”
Glynn County Manager Bill Fallon said the city and county have formed a partnership to address the issue.
“We do realize there are certain differences in response to the issue,” he said.
Brunswick City Manager Regina McDuffie said Thursday’s meeting was “the start of the conversation.”
There are a variety of circumstances that lead to homelessness and they can happen quickly, especially when nearly half of all households are a missing paycheck from homelessness.
McDuffie said felons who have been released from prison struggle to find a place to live or find a job, setting them up for failure.
“Being a convicted felon should not be a life sentence,” she said. “We have a responsibility. We are a community.”
Milton Mathis said he was ashamed to be homeless six years ago, but he has spoken publicly since then to help expel how easy it is to lose everything, including hope. In his case, Mathis credited McDuffie, who was working in Macon at the time, for encouraging him to appeal his denial for affordable housing.
Mathis said he was encouraged by the turnout to the summit.
“This is the most comprehensive approach I’ve seen,” he said. “I am so touched to be here today. I didn’t think that people cared anymore.”
One of the big challenges for the homeless in Glynn County is the lack of public transportation.
Another obstacle is the sometimes inflexible rules imposed by shelters. Mathis said he was living in a shelter and found a job, but it required him to work until 1 a.m. The shelter had an 11 p.m. curfew and would not make an exception for him to stay there and keep his job. Consequently, he moved out of the shelter and onto the streets.
“They took a cookie cutter approach,” he said. “There is not a single solution for all.”
Milton said he is still insecure about a roof over his head because if he gets a job making more than $1,000 a year, he will have to move from the housing where he is living. He is trying to work out an arrangement to pay a higher rent if he is allowed to get a job to supplement his income.
During a panel discussion, representatives from different organizations dealing with the homeless problem explained their roles.
Jeff Clark with Safe Harbor said there is an increase in the number of homeless individuals and families.
“We’re seeing more seniors now,” Clark sad. “They can’t afford housing.”
Capt. Jim Dillinham with the Salvation Army said his organization is helping with food, utility assistance and rent payments. He said he was encouraged by the large turnout to discuss the problem.
Christine Green with Georgia Legal Services said non-payment of rent can be difficult to defend in court.
“It’s a huge pickle for people living paycheck to paycheck,” she said. “There is a housing shortage.”
Affordable housing is especially difficult to find, especially for the elderly living on a minimum social security check of $841 a month.
“It’s a serious problem in our community,” she said. “You forget how to cope with real life when you don’t live it.”
Representatives from other organizations discussed programs such as rental assistance. In some instances, rents have doubled or even tripled in the Golden Isles, said Tres Hamilton, CEO of Coastal Georgia Community Action Authority.
“We do not have enough affordable housing in the area,” he said.
There is no public transportation in Brunswick, which makes it even more challenging for people to find the help they need.
“We have to break down the barriers for them,” he said.
During a discussion on mental health, Glynn County Police Chief Jacques Battiste said being homeless is not a criminal offense. His department has created a behavior health team to help better deal with the issues of being homeless.
While there is a perception that many homeless have mental health, alcohol or substance abuse problems, that’s not always the case. Many are just victims of the bad economy and spiraling costs.
Sheriff Neal Jump said the homeless problem is made even more difficult when they are being dropped off at Exit 29. The county jail now has a separate wing for inmates with mental health issues.
When deputies go to a homeless camp, they are looking for stolen property, people with criminal warrants and potential sexual offenders.
“We’re not there to put them in jail,” he said. “There are certain times you can’t turn them loose. We are always looking at better ways to take care of people in our jail and in the community.”
District Attorney Keith Higgins said legislation is not the answer in dealing with the problem.
“More services are the answer,” he said. “It’s going to take everyone in the community to address the issue.”
Brunswick Police Chief Kevin Jones said local governments aren’t doing enough to address the problem.
“We’re here today because so far we have failed,” he said. “The problem is getting out of control. We deal with the same people over and over and over.”
The Rev. Wright Culpepper with Faith Works said he has “taken a good deal of heat” about The Well, a daytime hospitality and resource center for the homeless in downtown Brunswick.
“We are not a shelter,” he said. “I don’t like people sleeping on the streets outside. We are just as concerned as you are.”
McDuffie said the community has evolved since The Well opened seven years ago.
“I look at The Well and ask if there is an end game,” she said.
Julia Martin with Faithful Love said she is currently working with 55 women, most of whom have never had a stable home environment. Many have criminal records and have been victims of sexual trafficking and exploitation.
“Everyone was diagnosed with mental health issues,” she said.
After the presentations ended, participants volunteered for four work groups tasked with finding preventative measures, affordable housing, mental health and enforcement.
They will meet again in the coming months to discuss their findings and recommendations.