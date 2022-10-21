The Golden Isles is a destination for more than 3 million visitors a year, but not all of them have a place to stay — and that’s a growing problem.

The homeless problem has gotten bad enough that public officials, civic organizations, law enforcement, health providers and others met Thursday for a daylong summit to discuss the issue and possible solutions.

More from this section

Students honored as REACH Scholars

Students honored as REACH Scholars

Four Glynn County middle school students recently committed to maintain academic excellence through high school as distinguished REACH Scholars.