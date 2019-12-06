Two men — including the purported ringleader — received their sentence and one man pleaded guilty Thursday for their involvement in a Jacksonville, Fla.-based narcotics conspiracy.
According to information compiled by federal and local investigators, Robert Curtis Johnson was responsible for the distribution of at least 9.67 kilograms of crack — more than 21 pounds — through the Southern District of Georgia between October 2017 and November 2018.
Listed as the top name in the superseding indictment charging him, Johnson pleaded guilty Aug. 2 to conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute and distributing more than 5 kilograms of crack. That plea put him in a position to have to serve a mandatory minimum sentence of 10 years in prison, consecutive to whatever sentence he received for violating his supervised release in Florida.
However, according to statements in court, Johnson went above and beyond the usual among federal narcotics defendants in cooperating with investigators, to the point he had to be moved in pretrial confinement because of fears of threats to his life.
Assistant U.S. Attorney Jennifer Kirkland said Johnson immediately began cooperating when law enforcement executed a search warrant at his residence, and was instrumental in turning over names of co-conspirators and amounts of narcotics sold and distributed. She said he also served as a confidential informant on two controlled drug buys for the FBI in Jacksonville that led to criminal indictments.
Johnson said he apologized to all involved, especially as he had been turning his life around since his last conviction, in obtaining and holding down a good job and buying a house for his family.
Without the U.S. Attorney’s Office downward-departure motion, Johnson was looking at a term of 10 years to life in prison, but with his cooperation, Johnson’s defense attorney asked for 48 months, considering the sentencing range without the statutory minimum would be 87-180 months.
U.S. District Judge Lisa Godbey Wood sentenced Johnson to six years and six months in prison with five years’ supervised release. He’s also to forfeit $1,233 in cash tied to the conspiracy.
Jamal David Gaines, another player in the conspiracy, received a sentence of three and a half years in prison with three years’ supervised release for conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute and distributing a quantity of marijuana.
At the time of his arrest, Gaines was on supervised release from a prior criminal conviction, so this sentence would run consecutive to the one resulting from that revocation, which his defense attorney estimated would be between 33 and 49 months. Wood sentenced him to three years and five months in prison with credit for time served, and three years’ supervised release.
Jose Alberto Salguero, one of the last to plea in the conspiracy, did so, to possession with intent to distribute crack. According to one of the lead investigators, law enforcement recorded Salguero selling 1.364 grams of crack to a confidential informant in February 2018.
In an unrelated matter, Warren Sinepha pleaded guilty to bank robbery for robbing the Marshland Credit Union in May 2018. According to a lead investigator in that case, Sinepha gave a handwritten note to the teller, exited the bank, and was arrested in Camden County with all but $40 of the $1,992 taken. He didn’t wear a mask during the incident, nor use a weapon or act like he had a weapon with him.
The sentencing dates for Salguero and Sinepha are to be determined.