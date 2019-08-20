Leader aids area grandparents

Kemso Moore has always had a heart for service. She is active in a number of area outreach and other programs, including the Zeta Iota Omega chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Inc.
But she also helps shares her light through her daily job as the director of the Grandparent Connection program. An initiative of the Coastal Coalition for Children, their goal is to guide individuals who find themselves raising their grandchildren.
Before stepping into her current role in January, Moore, who has a master’s degree in post-secondary education, worked at Coastal Pines Technical College as the adult education instructor for Glynn County.
“As the adult education instructor for Coastal Pines Technical College, part of my responsibility was to recruit students for the program. At many of the recruitment events, my recruitment table was placed next to Ms. Margaret Gant who was at that time the program manager for the Grandparent Connection Program. This is how I became aware of the program,” Moore said.
“Ms. Gant decided to retire so the position became available. I applied for the position of program director and was given the opportunity to serve in this capacity.”
Moore worked closely with Gant prior to her departure to ensure a smooth transition. The program itself, like the whole of Coastal Coalition for Children’s mission, is dedicated to the well-being of the babies and children in the community. Creating a stable home life helps youngsters grow into strong, stable and happy adults.
“We know that healthy childhoods begin at home. Our mission is to create safe, stable and nurturing homes by teaching parents and custodial grandparents how to be better parents,” she said.
“Grandparent Connection supports the grandparents (and other relative caregivers) who are raising their grandchildren, but we also support the children they are raising. Our Healthy Families program is an evidence-based home visitation
program and is the signature program of Prevent Child Abuse America.”
The Grandparent Connection offers a number of classes and programs, including group therapy sessions, as well as mentoring and assistance with legal hurdles they may face. Moore understands how valuable these resources can be when a grandparent is effectively starting all over as a caregiver.
“Grandparents who are raising their grandchildren are heroic in their family commitment,” she said. “We also work with other relatives who are helping to raise children who are not their biological children.”
The local figures paint a clear picture of the need. Glynn County Grandparents responsible for grandchildren under 18 totaled over 4,000 with 70 percent of those relative caregivers being over the age of 60. Also, 48 percent of those relative caregivers have some form of a disability.
“There is a great need for this program in that it addresses the specific needs and provides services to this unique population of individuals because of the many issues facing grandparents/relative caregivers raising children, such as: access to services; financial support; child care; discipline/parenting concerns; legal issues; academic and medical decisions,” she said.
“All of these issues are stress factors that increase the risk of child maltreatment and escalate the risk of intervention by child protective services and/or the court.”
Of course, these programs take money. Moore is often tasked with finding grants to help support the cause. For instance, the group completed a challenge matching grant from the Saint Mary’s United Methodist Church Foundation, in which they raised $15,000 to be matched by the foundation.
But she hopes even more in the community will help get involved.
“We are grateful for all community support. It’s easy to make donations — even the smallest helps us help grandfamilies. Donations can be made at cc4children.org/donate,” she said.
“We also have our annual Taste of the Vine fundraiser coming up on Oct. 27 which is great fun. It will be held at The Boathouse at Frederica Club, so it’s even more special this year.”
