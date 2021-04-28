The lead prosecutor in the case against three Glynn County men accused of murder in the February 2020 shooting death of Ahmaud Arbery has stepped down.

Jesse Evans has left the Cobb County District Attorney’s Office, where he was serving as the deputy chief assistant district attorney.

Cobb County Assistant District Attorney Linda Dunikoski will step in as the lead prosecutor in the case against Travis McMichael, 35, his father, Gregory McMichael, 65, and William “Roddie” Bryan, 51.

The three men are accused of murder, false imprisonment and other charges in the death of Arbery, 25. Arbery was shot dead shortly after he ran past the McMichael household in the Satilla Shores neighborhood on Feb. 23, 2020. The McMichaels chased him down in a pickup truck after suspecting him of burglary. Bryan got into his pickup and videoed the incident.

The unarmed Arbery struggled for possession of Travis McMichael’s 12-guage shotgun, during which Travis McMichael shot him three times at close range with buckshot.

Arbery was Black. The three defendants are White.

The Georgia Attorney General assigned the case to the Cobb County District Attorney’s Office last May, the month the three were arrested. Prior to that, the case had been recused by then-Brunswick Judicial Circuit DA Jackie Johnson, and spent a brief time in the hands of Waycross DA George Barnhill and Liberty County DA Tom Durden.

Evans had represented the Cobb DA in several hearings on the Arbery case at the Glynn County Courthouse, including bond hearings in which all three defendants were denied.

Evans presided over several high-profile cases for the Cobb DA, including a murder trial moved to Glynn County against Atlantan Justin Ross Harris, who was found guilty of leaving his son locked in a hot vehicle to die.

“Jesse Evans has been an invaluable member of the Cobb DA’s team for many years, and we wish him every success in his next chapter,” newly elected Cobb DA Flynn D. Broady said in a statement. “Teams are greater than any single individual, and we will continue working as a team to seek justice in each and every case.”

Dunikoski worked with Evans in the Arbery murder case, taking part in the hearings last year in Glynn County. She has been with Cobb County since 2019, and previously served with the Fulton County DA, where she worked homicides, RICO and gang cases, and crimes against women and children, the Cobb DA said.

“As for the state of Georgia versus McMichael, McMichael and Bryan, Senior ADA Linda Dunikoski will step into the role of lead prosecutor,” Broady said. “Linda has worked on the case since the Attorney General appointed the Cobb County District Attorney’s Office to act as District Attorney Pro Tempore. I have complete confidence in her abilities.”

