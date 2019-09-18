The last day the LCP Chemicals plant in Brunswick operated without the threat of impending closure, some things weren’t dissimilar from now. Alabama was No. 2 in the AP Top 25 Poll, and things looked good in the NFL for the Kansas City Chiefs, Dallas Cowboys and San Francisco 49ers.
Around the same time, President Bill Clinton was still in the first year of his first term, and a group of youths notoriously attacked a person in a Barney the Dinosaur suit. It was Sept. 23, 1993, when the state Environmental Protection Division told LCP officials that the amount of pollution the facility continually put into the marsh necessitated a shutdown of operations within the week.
In the more than 25 years since, work continues in dealing with the site — a record of decision went into effect for the marsh area in 2015, but the public comment period on a proposed plan for the upland soils is open currently, and the process of mitigating groundwater pollution is even further away from resolution.
LCP employed around 140 people when the EPD revoked its wastewater discharge and air quality permits, for what the agency said were established patterns of noncompliance with the conditions and limits those permits imposed.
“Extensive discussions with LCP Chemicals and other interested parties have failed to provide satisfactory assurances that it will be willing and able to comply with permit conditions and limitations in the future,” then-EPD Director Harold Reheis said in a letter to LCP.
It didn’t immediately look like closure was a sure thing. For one, the company would be allowed to continue operations while it appealed the permit revocations, revocations that came because of what state officials said were mercury spills, chlorine discharges and other issues.
“LCP sincerely regrets (EPD has) had to take this action, but we believe that given the plans we’re developing, we can convince EPD and the administrative law judge to give us another opportunity,” said Brent Hanson, the LCP environmental manager.
Part of the problem was that Hanlin Group, which owned LCP, was in bankruptcy at the time and didn’t have the money available to pay for work needed to stop the discharge of high levels of mercury and PCBs.
By November 1993, the state sued LCP in superior court to try to get the company to stop discharging excess pollutants into the marsh. For Nov. 10 alone, Reheis said LCP put into the water 75 pounds of total residual chlorine and 4.1 pounds of mercury — the permit only allowed up to 0.161 pounds of mercury per day.
In early December, AlliedSignal and HoltraChem Manufacturing, who were working to buy LCP, told the court they had a plan to get the facility up to standard and already made millions of dollars in loans available to LCP to bring it into compliance. However, the site continued to exceed permitted mercury limits clear into the new year.
When February 1994 rolled around the sale was off and plant workers began the process of shutting the whole thing down. Hanlin Group vice president Randal Hansen said regarding the related nature of the two events, that “the key element in selling a plant like that is environmental concerns … environmental considerations were a major part of that.”
Randal Morris, who was the executive director of the Brunswick-Glynn County Development Authority, said in addition to the 140 people being put out of work, construction workers at the site would also lose their jobs, and there would be a domino effect as the plant shutdown touched local vendors. The news of the impending closure was a shock.
Kent Wiggins, who worked at the plant for 20 years, said there were a lot of rumors going around.
“Then Tuesday morning, everything seemed quiet,” Wiggins said. “Around lunch we began hearing things and at 2:30 p.m. we were told.”
Workers learned they wouldn’t receive any severance pay, and it wasn’t immediately known whether the company would hand out accrued vacation pay.
Eddie Sanford, who worked at LCP for 21 years, said all he and others were told was that EPD shut down the plant.
“I think it is very unfair because we were getting better,” Sanford said. “In another three or four months, we would have been back in compliance and would have been safe to operate.”
He said the company had 75 construction workers at the site working to being the facility up to standard when the hammer dropped.
Phillip Allen, president of general contractor Allen and Graham, which had workers at the site, said the failure of AlliedSignal and EPD to come to an agreement hurt everyone.
“You really had two options,” Allen said. “The first option is 300 people, when you consider the trickle-down effect, are out of a job and the taxpayers have to pay for the cleanup. The other is, let Allied run it and use private money to clean it up.”
He said EPD put “extreme demands” on Allied Signal, which led to the dissolution of the bankruptcy purchase plans. Former LCP workers picketed at City Hall, asking Gov. Zell Miller to use his influence to bring the parties back to the negotiating table. Miller told a group of local officials he didn’t intend to get involved.
EPD Assistant Director David Word said the federal Justice Department raised concerns in bankruptcy court over cleanup.
“We were not able to waive federal law or regulations, nor did we have the power to do that,” Word said. “We ere not prepared to overlook the environmental problems and Allied and HoltraChem did not ask us to.”
In general, though, it was EPD’s time in the box. Contractors, workers, AlliedSignal, state Sen. Ed Boshears — anyone and everyone were blaming EPD for the shutdown of the site and the lack of a buyer.
Even The News got in on the act, writing in an editorial, “We feel for the men and women and the families impacted by the plant’s closure. Our only hope now is that the EPD has learned something from all of this and will exercise better judgment and prudence from this day forth.”
But pollution continued even after shutdown, with Word explaining at a public meeting that stormwater runoff washed mercury from the site into the marsh. Also, when Allied Chemical — a precursor to AlliedSignal, which itself later became Honeywell — ran the the facility, it used anodes to electronically manufacture chlorine gas and caustic salt. Once past their effective point, the anodes went to line the marsh as riprap and began a continual process of leaching PCBs into the water.
In March, the federal Environmental Protection Agency began assessing the LCP site for inclusion in the Superfund program. An April 1994 EPA report noted half a million pounds of mercury on the site, along with “1.5 million gallons of waste and process liquids, 150 tons of sludge and numerous waste impoundments.”
This was a site not just contaminated during LCP’s time or during Allied’s time, however. Chemical work began around 1919 as a petroleum refinery for the Atlantic Refining Company, a business that lent its name to the adjoining area — Arco. Georgia Power generated electricity at the site from 1937 through 1950, and Dixie Paint and Varnish operated a plant there from 1946 to 1956.
It was at that point Allied Chemical comes into the picture with its chlor-alkali process, something that continued under LCP beginning in 1979. The LCP site joined the National Priorities List as a Superfund site in June 1996.
Eventually, Honeywell and Georgia Power took up the mantle as the “potentially responsible parties,” who are as the name suggests, responsible for site cleanup. The consent decree for cleanup of the marsh area went into effect in July 2017. The cost was estimated at $28.6 million.
When announcing the agreement between the PRPs and the federal government, U.S. Attorney Edward Tarver said in July 2016, “Back in the 1990s, the U.S. Attorney’s Office secured criminal convictions against six officers and employees of LCP Chemicals-Georgia Inc. who were responsible for dumping mercury and other hazardous chemicals into the waters of the United States.
“The combined sentences totaled over 21 years in prison. The cleanup of this Superfund site is now in its third decade. I am pleased that Honeywell and Georgia Power have stepped forward to continue cleanup was we work toward fixing the environmental mess caused by other companies’ greed many years ago.”