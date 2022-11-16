DSC_0035.JPG
Buy Now

Atlanta-area civil rights lawyer Harry M. Daniels address the media Wednesday about a video showing Camden County jailers in a violent altercation with an inmate. He called for the firing and arrest of the five jailers captured in the video.

 Gordon Jackson/The Brunswick News

A lawyer representing a Camden County jail inmate captured on video in a violent altercation with five jailers is calling for criminal charges and the immediate firing of the jailers involved in the incident.

Harry M. Daniels, an Atlanta-area civil rights lawyer, said if his client, Jarrett Hobbs, would have been an animal, the people assaulting him would have been criminally charged with animal cruelty.

More from this section

Lawyers call for Camden jailers to be fired

Lawyers call for Camden jailers to be fired

A lawyer representing a Camden County jail inmate captured on video in a violent altercation with five jailers is calling for criminal charges and the immediate firing of the jailers involved in the incident.

Bank values its history, looks toward future

Bank values its history, looks toward future

One of the oldest banks in Georgia has a big footprint throughout our region, and one reason for that is its leadership. Southeastern Bank, founded in 1888, has a long history of strong leadership and exceptional customer service.