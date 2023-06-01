DSC_0421.JPG
Camden County NAACP president Timothy Bessent, Sr., left, and Civil Rights lawyer Harry Daniels flank Zyaire Ratliff, during a press conference Wednesday to discuss his beating by a deputy in the Camden County jail.

 Gordon Jackson/The Brunswick News

Civil Rights lawyer Harry Daniels says he averages one phone call a week from Camden County jail inmates with complaints about deputies.

“I feel like I have an office in Camden County as much as I’m down here,” he said. “This is not a bad apple; it’s a bad apple orchard.”

