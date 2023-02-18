Four lawsuits have been filed against the city of St. Marys by people who were injured when a city boat ramp collapsed on Sept. 20.
The four filing lawsuits were among 17 people, mostly elderly, who were injured when the gangway leading to a floating dock collapsed, dropping about 10 feet into the water. Six of the injured were transported to hospitals in the region with more severe injuries.
The injured were among a group of Navy veterans and their wives who met in St. Marys for a reunion of crew members from the USS Angler, an old diesel submarine commissioned in 1942 and decommissioned in 1968.
Witnesses said they heard a loud noise as the walkway collapsed into the river. The majority of the estimated 20 people on the ramp ended up in the water. It was challenging for paramedics to put the injured on stretchers and move them from the collapsed ramp to waiting ambulances.
The law firm of Morgan & Morgan filed the lawsuits on behalf of Roy and Sandra Aders, along with Leslie and Carole Shively, who were injured in the accident.
“Mr. and Mrs. Aders both suffered broken bones and underwent various surgeries,” said Mercedes Trejo, communications manager for the law firm. “They continue to require in-home care and remain homebound and unable to drive. The Shivelys also suffered leg and ankle injuries from the fall,”
The litigation will include the construction companies and contractors that rebuilt the dock in 2020 after Hurricane Irma.
“It’s reasonable to trust that public infrastructure like bridges or boat docks have been built and installed according to applicable codes and safety regulations,” according to a statement by the law firm. “Unfortunately, our clients’ trust in the city of St. Marys was misplaced.”
The lawsuit alleges that the dock’s collapse caused significant and life-altering injuries to the firm’s clients.
“We believe this was an abject failure by the city government and the contractors it employed, and we will do everything we can to hold the responsible parties accountable.”