The mother of a woman shot and killed by a police officer is suing Glynn County, the Glynn County Police Department and a number of current and former county police officers.
Debra Gann filed the lawsuit Friday in Glynn County Superior Court. She is the mother of Katie Kettles Sasser, who was shot to death along with her friend, John Hall Jr., in June 2018, by Lt. Robert Cory Sasser. Katie Kettles Sasser was the estranged wife of Cory Sasser, who killed himself hours after the murders.
Gann filed the suit on behalf of herself and Katie Sasser’s son, a minor. Named as defendants, along with the county police and county government, are: county police chief John Powell, and current and former county police officers Brian Scott, Tom Jump, Scott Jackson, Stephanie Oliver, Justin Floyd, Resden Talbert, Hank Scott, Parker Marcy, Heather Savage and Kevin Yarborough.
The killings occurred at Hall’s residence on Tolomato Island in McIntosh County on June 2018. Gann claims in the suit the Glynn County Police Department failed to protect her daughter by allowing a dangerous man to remain at large. The suit cites violation of the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act and violation of the public duty doctrine.
Gann amplifies her case against the police department by citing a county grand jury presentment which followed the dismantling of the Glynn-Brunswick Narcotics Squad in the wake of allegations of wrongdoing.
“There is an ongoing culture of cover-up, failure to supervise, abuse of power and lack of accountability within the administration of the Glynn County Police Department. The fact is that the Glynn County Police Department is in crisis, it has been for years and people are dying as a result,” the lawsuit states. “Not all of the corrupt actors are readily identifiable and may not be discovered even in pursuit of this litigation. The thin blue line has been eroded and chaos has infected order.”
Gann also asserts the Glynn County Commission failed to do its job in oversight of the police department, “blindly endorsing the leadership of Chief (John) Powell and his loyal managers within the Glynn County Police Department.
“The public statement by Alan Ours issued on Nov. 8, 2019, in support of Chief Powell and the leadership structure as well as public statements by county commissioners have made it clear that they will not take action on behalf of their constituents or provide the public with anything other than misleading and incorrect information.”
Separation, stalking, alleged cover-up
Gann’s suit starts the timeline in March 2018, when Kettles and Sasser informally separated, and — without her knowledge — Sasser set up an application with OnStar so he could track her vehicle without her knowledge.
It notes that on May 13, 2018, Sasser parked outside Kettles’ gated development, walked in, peered through her windows and had county dispatch run the tags of vehicles outside her residence, one of which was Hall’s, and Sasser received Hall’s name and Darien address.
The complaint alleges a number of crimes committed by Sasser and other police officers on this night, and that not only a lack of action, but steps in which officers helped Sasser, laid the road for worse things to come. In one example, Sasser wasn’t charged with stalking, peeping tom or reprimanded for illegally accessing information for personal use, all of which allegedly occurred before police arrived at the scene, summoned there by Hall after Sasser repeatedly beat on the door.
Officers Parker Marcy and Justin Floyd allegedly facilitated theft by extortion in that they, with Sasser, “made it obvious that police would not take action against Sasser, and indicated that the only way Katie would get Sasser to leave her house was if she gave up the keys to her Chevy Tahoe.”
Moreover, GCPD policy held that officers had probable cause to arrest Sasser the whole time. The complaint alleges Lt. Scott Jackson specifically instructed his officers not to arrest Sasser for crimes allegedly committed before they arrived at the scene or others reportedly recorded on body cams.
After an investigation into the matter, former Assistant Chief Brian Scott determined Sasser at least committed simple battery and criminal trespass and should have been arrested.
“In the written opinion of Brian Scott, an opinion delivered to and discussed with Chief Powell, Scott opines that Sasser may have committed the following offenses: simple battery, criminal trespass, obstruction of law enforcement officers, disorderly conduct and stalking,” the suit states.
“Brian Scott also documented terroristic threats and opined that all of the bodycam footage was consistent in showing that crimes of family violence had occurred. Chief Powell inexplicably decided that the only crimes Sasser would be charged with were simple battery and criminal trespass under the family violence act.”
Troubled past
The complaint notes the conspicuous disappearance of years of Sasser’s disciplinary records, though between 2001 and 2005, Sasser was written up for three instances of unbecoming conduct, two instances of insubordination and one instance each of improper emergency operation of a vehicle, failure to comply with a lawful order, failure to complete an incident report, and a preliminary investigation by parole officers.
Then there was a 2005 incident which resulted in accusations of misusing department property, bringing discredit upon the employee or department, criticism of officer or department, sexual harassment, discourteous treatment of other employees and improper use of county property.
In 2011, he was once again written up for harassment, violation of the code of conduct, misuse of county computers, discourteous treatment of another employee and violation of department policies.
For these issues, he was demoted once and received eight reprimands.
“The fact that Sasser was continuously promoted and held the rank of lieutenant at the department in 2018 coupled with the fact that his entire disciplinary record has now either been destroyed and/or disappeared for the period of time from 2011 until 2018 is damning to the enterprise and its management,” the complaint states.
Communication failure
Among other allegations in the suit is that county police leadership purposefully withheld information from magistrate judges and the District Attorney’s Office in such a way that ensured Sasser would spend a limited amount of time in jail for the May 13 offenses.
Sasser instigated a chase and standoff with local and state law enforcement — at times threatening to kill other officers and then actually shooting at them. The suit notes that his vehicle wasn’t searched nor were firearms found inside taken by police. As GCPD officers took Sasser first to the hospital and then to a mental health facility, they ultimately turned over the vehicle, with the guns, over to his son.
Gann contends the officers who submitted a faulty search warrant application did so on purpose.
“In his police report on this subject, Officer Hank Scott states that the search warrant’s purpose was to search the vehicle ‘to obtain the guns’ Sasser had used to fire upon officers as they approached his vehicle,” according to the suit. “Judge (Flay) Cabiness reviewed the search warrant application, rejected it and told them why it was defective. A revised search warrant was never submitted to the court. All of this of course was purposeful and by design.”
As detailed in the suit filing, Sasser wasn’t charged with stalking, terroristic threats, aggravated assault or possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime despite the evidence suggesting such.
The attorneys for Gann argue, “Had Sasser been charged with felony offenses for his conduct on May 13 or May 17, or had the full extent of his ongoing and menacing criminality towards Katie and others been made known to either the district attorney or the magistrate court, it is highly likely that Katie, Hall and Sasser would all still be alive.”
Gann claims police didn’t disclose to the District Attorney’s Office or the magistrate court that “Sasser had been actively stalking and tracking Katie, that he had threatened to shoot multiple officers, that he had threatened to kill officers with what he claimed were multiple guns, which they failed to take into evidence, that he had threatened to kill Katie and Hall, that he had discharged a firearm and committed aggravated assault on fellow officers, or that he had been actively engaged in” a number of crimes.”
Following a dustup at Moondoggy’s on June 26, 2018, the complaint states Sgt. Gerald Herndon documented everything about the encounter in which it appeared Sasser went there to intimidate Kettles and Hall, and Herndon briefed Scott who in turn briefed Powell, who told Herndon the report and others would be forwarded to the court, but that didn’t occur.
During this period, it is alleged in the suit, Sasser had access to data regarding him in the department’s case management system and he would continually speak with Officer Heather Savage, and while this was happening, Sasser’s attorney received “sensitive police information about the investigation” from sources in the department.
It is noted in the suit that talks between Investigator Stephanie Oliver, Capt. Tom Jump and Probation Officer Amy Corcoran about whether Sasser should be arrested for one thing or brought in for violation of the terms of his bond were ongoing.
“Corcoran commented to (Oliver) that Sasser’s still being in Glynn County at that time was a violation of his bond in and of itself,” according to the complaint. “Corcoran told Inv. Oliver that she needed the police reports in order to try to revoke Sasser’s bond.
“Corcoran stated she was going to consult with the District Attorney’s Office about getting Sasser’s bond revoked. Inv. Oliver reported this back to Captain Tom Jump but never provided Corcoran any police reports.”
In the afternoon of June 28, 2018, Officer Dustin Davis meets with Powell, Scott and Jump about what to do with Sasser.
“Officer Davis was advised at that time that it was believed by Chief Powell, Assistant Chief Brian Scott and Captain Tom Jump that Sasser was violating his bond and had committed the offense of stalking,” according to the complaint. “He was not directed to swear out an arrest warrant in Glynn County Magistrate Court or take any action to apprehend Sasser.
“Instead, he was asked if he could go out on the morning of June 29, 2018, to see if he could rig up a hidden camera outside of Katie’s house to see if they might be able to catch Sasser lurking around on camera.”
The same day, Sasser lied about the state of his mental health diagnoses at a sporting goods shop in Valdosta and purchased what proved to be the murder weapon.
That evening he rang the doorbell outside Hall’s residence and hid in the bushes. Hall, perhaps suspecting something was up, exited the house from a side door. Hall’s neighbors saw Sasser exit the bushes and fire four 12-gauge shotgun shells into Hall’s chest, then he kicked in the front door and entered the house. He found his estranged wife, struggled with her and killed her with a shot to the back of the head.
Gann’s attorneys state in the complaint, “These criminal acts and negligence of the Glynn County Police Department ... were the proximate cause of Katie and Hall’s murder.”
Accusations and damages
Charges made against GCPD leadership and others include false statements, tampering with evidence, influencing witnesses, obstruction of justice, computer access protection crimes, theft by extortion, hindering apprehension and punishment, officers improperly influencing officers, bribery, violations of the oath of office and, notably, influencing legislation action.
Regarding the last accusation, the complaint states, “Upon information and belief, officers known and unknown participated in various schemes and activities to unlawfully influence legislative action within the Glynn County government, and specifically, the Glynn County Commission, in order to defeat the passage of any legislation or political activity that would end corruption and consolidate law enforcement under the sheriff.”
Damages sought include “the full value of Katie’s life and for Katie’s physical, mental, and predeath emotional pain and suffering, apprehension of fear, loss of enjoyment of life, funeral expenses, and all other claims that survive her death” in an amount to be determined by a jury,” treble damages in regard to compensatory damages under the RICO Act, attorneys fees as per the RICO Act and punitive damages.
Regarding actions and lack thereof by the GCPD, “plaintiff is entitled to punitive damages because clear and convincing evidence that the defendant’s actions showed willful misconduct, malice, fraud, wantonness, oppression, or that entire want of care which would raise the presumption of conscious indifference to consequences.”
Plaintiffs are represented in the matter by Darren Penn, Sachi Cole and Kevin Ketner of the Penn Law Group of Atlanta, and Nathan Williams and Wrix McIlvaine of the Williams Litigation Group in Brunswick.