Wanda Cooper, the mother of Ahmaud Arbery, filed a lawsuit Tuesday in U.S. District Court on the one-year anniversary of her son's shooting death in the Satilla Shores neighborhood of Glynn County.
Named in the suit are the three defendants charged with murder and other crimes in the shooting — Travis McMichael, Greg McMichael and William “Roddie” Bryan — as well as former Glynn County Police Chief John Powell, Glynn County Police Officer Robert Rash, 10 county police officials listed as John Doe, the Glynn County government, former Brunswick Judicial Circuit District Attorney Jackie Johnson and current Waycross Judicial Circuit District Attorney George Barnhill.
The lawsuit alleges that the McMichaels, Bryan and others had been “deputized” by the Glynn County Police Department and Rash to respond to frequent reported trespasses at a construction site in the Satilla Shores neighborhood, and that led the McMichaels and Bryan to chase, confront and kill Arbery on Feb. 23, 2020.
The lawsuit also alleges the Glynn County Police Department, Johnson and Barnhill conspired to cover up Arbery’s murder.
See Wednesday’s edition of The Brunswick News for more information on the lawsuit.