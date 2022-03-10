A federal lawsuit alleges the Glynn County Commission overlooked a Black woman, a Latino woman and a Latino man before hiring a Black man as the county police department’s new police chief in June 2021.
The lawsuit, filed Monday at the U.S. District in Brunswick, alleges county commissioners were intent on selecting a Black man when they hired Jacques Battiste, a veteran of more than two decades with the FBI in Washington, D.C., and Quantico, Va.
In doing so, the lawsuit alleges the county’s hiring process overlooked Angela Smith, a Black woman who is a captain with the Brunswick Police Department; Marissa Tindale, a Latino woman who was formerly a captain with the Glynn County Police Department; and Mario Morales, a Latino man who is presently the Glynn County undersheriff and previously worked as a regional director of uniformed police for the U.S. Department of Homeland Security.
The lawsuit alleges the three were among dozens of applicants who applied for the position of police chief before March 2021. However, commissioners added another two weeks to the application period, during which Battiste was among the additional candidates to apply, the lawsuit alleges.
Afterward, some 42 applicants were narrowed down to a final list that “was disproportionately comprised of Black males,” the lawsuit states.
Commissioners hired Battiste in July 2021. Battiste, however, was not certified as a law enforcement officer in Georgia, meaning he could only serve in an administrative capacity initially.
Battiste, 57, was officially sworn in as police chief on Dec. 17, 2021, after completing the state’s rigorous 11-week training academy.
The lawsuit alleges Smith, Tindale and Morales did not get an opportunity to interview for the position, despite stellar qualifications. All three also were certified state law enforcement officers, according to the lawsuit.
The lawsuit claims the plaintiffs were overlooked because of race or gender or both, because the county commissioners allegedly only considered Black men who applied for the job. It claims the county violated their civil rights by refusing to meaningfully consider or even interview them for the position.
A veteran of the Brunswick Police Department and a native of Glynn County, Smith said she found it egregious that she received no consideration despite her qualifications.
“I have served this community for almost 17 years,” Smith told The News on Wednesday. “If I was allowed the opportunity to be interviewed for the position and the county chose another candidate, I would have been disappointed but not outraged because I would have felt the process was fair. I wanted a fair process and I don’t believe I got that.”
Smith, Tindale and Morales have also filed discrimination charges with the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission, alleging employment discrimination based on race or gender.
In a statement released Wednesday, Morales said his decision to seek legal recourse has no bearing on his opinion of Battiste or of Battiste’s qualifications.
“I am thrilled to see diversity at the Glynn County Police Department, and I have nothing personally against the new chief,” Morales said. “But we brought this suit against the county because the hiring process was unfair. This lawsuit is not about the new chief, it is about fairness in the process and holding our elected officials to the same standards as everybody else.”
Tindale said she was among the top candidates the last time the county chose a new police chief, when former county Emergency Management Agency director Jay Wiggins was hired in September 2020. Wiggins resigned at the end of 2020.
“I have 33 years of experience and was in the top four to be considered for this position the last time it was announced,” Tindale said in a statement Wednesday. “But this time they did not even bring me in for an interview. The county clearly had an agenda, and they put their thumbs on the scale to exclude people like me from the process. I am not asking for the world; I just wanted a fair process and the same treatment as anybody else.”
The lawsuit was filed jointly by attorneys Mark Begnaud and Michael J. Eshman of Decatur and attorney Jason Clark of Brunswick.
Battiste is the county’s first full-time Black police chief. Current assistant county police chief Rickey Evans is a Black veteran of the department who was serving as interim chief when Battiste was hired.
Evans also was among the applicants for the full-time police chief job.