A lawsuit challenging the decision by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers to turn over jurisdiction of a permit request to mine near the Okefenokee National Wildlife Refuge was filed this week.
The Southern Environmental Law Center (SELC) filed the legal challenge Tuesday on behalf of four conservation groups to block the request to strip mine 582 acres of wetlands near the southern boundary of the world-famous swamp.
The law center is representing the National Wildlife Refuge Association, National Parks Conservation Association, Defenders of Wildlife and the Center for Biological Diversity.
“The Corps’ decision to reinstate the jurisdictional determinations runs counter to its internal guidance, reasoned decision making and common sense,” said Megan Huynh, a senior attorney at SELC.
Huynh said Twin Pines Minerals, the Alabama-based company trying to get the mining permit, must comply with the federal Clean Water Act, and the Corps must require a federal permit and full environmental review of the project.
The company has argued it can safely mine on the tract, three miles from the refuge boundary, without negatively impacting the swamp.
Twin Pines initially proposed mining nearly 8,000 acres but downsized the project to a demonstration project to show it can safely mine near the swamp. Opponents believe the company has long-term plans to mine more land closer to the wildlife refuge if it is granted a permit.
According to Twin Pine’s latest filings, approximately 783 gallons of water per minute or 411.5 million gallons per year will seep into the pit during mining, with the vast majority needing to be pumped out of the pit to allow mining to occur. This compares with estimates from Dr. Rhett Jackson of UGA, one of the nation’s leading experts in the field, who has previously stated that such pumping will damage the swamp by lowering the water level and leading the swamp to be drier for longer periods of time.
In addition, the filings reveal Twin Pines’ plan to store all of the wastewater in massive ponds and to try and evaporate the water instead of discharging it into the St. Marys River. Such zero discharge operations have been tried without success by Chemours elsewhere in Southeast Georgia.
The filings also reveal that TPM may have failed to have a license to drill over 380 boreholes in the years leading up to its permit applications.
Atlanta lawyer Josh Marks, who helped successfully fight an attempt by DuPont in the 1990s to mine near the swamp on Trail Ridge, said the Corps has failed to follow the science, which he said “overwhelmingly shows” Twin Pines’ project is an unacceptable risk to the swamp.
“This is further evidence that Twin Pines Mineral’s dangerous project poses an unacceptable risk to the Okefenokee and the St. Marys,” he said.
“And how can we trust a company that, once again, appears to have violated the law? Allowing any company to operate next to the Okefenokee would be a terrible idea in light of the science, but allowing Twin Pines Minerals would be a recipe for disaster.”