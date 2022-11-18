A lawsuit challenging the decision by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers to turn over jurisdiction of a permit request to mine near the Okefenokee National Wildlife Refuge was filed this week.

The Southern Environmental Law Center (SELC) filed the legal challenge Tuesday on behalf of four conservation groups to block the request to strip mine 582 acres of wetlands near the southern boundary of the world-famous swamp.

