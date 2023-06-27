Lawsuit against mayor by former BHA chair thrown out

Brunswick Judicial Circuit Chief Judge Stephen Scarlett threw out a lawsuit Friday that alleged Brunswick Mayor Cosby Johnson violated former Brunswick Housing Authority Chairman William Kitts’s due process rights when Johnson removed Kitts from office in March.
“Having considered defendant’s … motion to dismiss … and no response or opposition to the motion having been filed by plaintiff, and it appearing to the court that the defendant is entitled to judgment because the petition fails to state a claim upon which relief may be granted … it is hereby considered, ordered and adjudged that the defendant’s … motion to dismiss is granted,” Scarlett states in an order to dismiss the case.
Kitts represented himself in the lawsuit, while City Attorney Brian Corry represented Johnson in his capacity as mayor.
Johnson and Kitts — along with Corry and Kitts’s then-attorney Stewart Duggan of Rome law firm Brinson Askew Berry — sparred over the issue on March 1 at a hearing at City Hall. Johnson, wielding a report prepared by the Department of Housing and Urban Development and allegations from housing authority staffers, took Kitts to task on his alleged conduct and actions taken and not taken by the Brunswick Housing Authority under his leadership.
Johnson further accused Kitts, based on his own investigation and information he said was provided by BHA employees, of sexual harassment, overreaching in his authority as a BHA commissioner, interfering with hiring and other day-to-day activities of the BHA and pushing the board to sign unnecessary contracts for services the BHA already received from other agencies.
In response, Kitts said most of all the HUD report was false, Johnson’s allegations were baseless and that the March 1 hearing was in violation of his due process rights.
In an answer and defense filing, Corry denies Kitts’s rights were violated, as the hearing was not a judicial proceeding but a discretionary one.
Further, Corry’s response states Kitts filed his lawsuit past the time allowed by law to appeal the decision and made other administrative errors in filing the suit.