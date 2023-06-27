Lawsuit against mayor by former BHA chair thrown out

DSC_0056.jpg
Brunswick Judicial Circuit Chief Judge Stephen Scarlett threw out a lawsuit Friday that alleged Brunswick Mayor Cosby Johnson violated former Brunswick Housing Authority Chairman William Kitts’s due process rights when Johnson removed Kitts from office in March.

“Having considered defendant’s … motion to dismiss … and no response or opposition to the motion having been filed by plaintiff, and it appearing to the court that the defendant is entitled to judgment because the petition fails to state a claim upon which relief may be granted … it is hereby considered, ordered and adjudged that the defendant’s … motion to dismiss is granted,” Scarlett states in an order to dismiss the case.

