Langston Gamble never grew accustomed to how quiet it is inside the Roosevelt Lawrence Youth Center without the occupants the building is designed to serve.
As the REC coordinator for more than 15 years, Gamble found the last year of near silence strange, during the center’s closure because of the pandemic, and he has looked forward to the day the REC could welcome back the community’s youth.
That day has finally come.
The center will reopen its doors to the community this June and July for its annual summer camp program for children ages 4-12.
Registration for summer camp will open from 1-5:30 p.m. today at the center, located at 1109 H Street in Brunswick.
“It’s going to be a joy to get back kicking like we used to,” Gamble said. “I’ve been here 15-plus years, so it was crazy not to have the summer camp and have nobody coming through the doors, no noise, nothing. It’s going to be a great scene to see them back.”
Summer camp is an eight-week program that will begin June 7 and end July 30.
Since the start of the pandemic, most of the center’s programs have been restricted. Last summer, the center’s staff pivoted to offering a breakfast and lunch distribution program every day and served more than 7,000 meals.
Staff also spent the past months making the facility safer for after-school and summer program participants. And some changes in protocols this summer will continue to promote health safety.
Before the pandemic, parents could come inside to check their children in and out. This year, though, a curbside pick-up service will be set up.
Masks will be mandatory for students during all field trips or other programs outside of the building, Gamble said.
“It’s kind of mimicking what the school system is doing as well, that way it won’t be any big difference to the kids,” he said.
The center, operated through the city’s Department of Neighborhood Services, offers swimming lessons, a counselor-in-training program for youth ages 13-15, bowling, movies, summer breakfast and lunch and a wide range of other enrichment activities.
“We have a great enrichment program, we have great computer lab access and we have a great staff, with teachers from the school system on staff,” Gamble said.
To learn more, call 912-267-5522.