As folks descend on this coastal resort community for a final summer fling, the local thoroughfares will be decidedly more congested than usual over the Labor Day weekend.

Motorists might also notice an increase in marked vehicles, in particular those of the Glynn County Police Department and the Georgia State Patrol. The increased law enforcement presence over the Labor Day weekend is there to keep an eye out for drunk drivers, aggressive drivers and those distracted by cellphones.

More from this section