As folks descend on this coastal resort community for a final summer fling, the local thoroughfares will be decidedly more congested than usual over the Labor Day weekend.
Motorists might also notice an increase in marked vehicles, in particular those of the Glynn County Police Department and the Georgia State Patrol. The increased law enforcement presence over the Labor Day weekend is there to keep an eye out for drunk drivers, aggressive drivers and those distracted by cellphones.
The law enforcement community is also reminding the rest of us to drive safely, obey the roles of the road and do not drink and drive.
The Glynn County Police Department will be on heightened alert through Labor Day, Police Chief Jacques Battiste said. In addition its HEAT (Highway Enforcement of Aggressive Traffic) squad, the department’s regular patrol offices also will be paying closer attention to dangerous driving habits this weekend.
“We encourage all drivers to share the road responsibly by following the rules of the road and always using safe driving practices,” Battiste said.
“To ensure the safety of Glynn County’s motoring public, uniformed patrol officers and traffic enforcement officers will diligently monitor and enforce traffic law violations. Drive safely, and have a great Labor Day weekend everyone!”
State troopers stepped up their holiday enforcement Friday evening and will continue through the end of Monday. The state patrol’s statewide initiative will focus on impaired drivers, speeders and distracted drivers.
During the 78-hour period of Labor Day patrols in 2021, state troopers investigated 298 crashes that killed 11 people and injured 190 others, the state patrol said. State troopers also made 298 arrests for DUI.
“The Labor Day holiday signals the end of the summer travel season, and travelers will use the extended weekend to take their final summer trips,” said Colonel Christopher Wright, Commissioner of the Georgia Department of Public Safety. “Celebrations across the state will increase traffic on our highways. We encourage all drivers to practice safe driving habits to make it to their destinations and back home safely.”