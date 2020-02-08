Incumbents and their challengers continue to raise funds for their election campaigns. Challengers will begin officially qualifying to run for office March 2. Primary elections will be May 19.

Here are the campaign disclosure report numbers rounded off to the nearest dollar for the latest filing period for district state legislators and announced opponents.

State House District 167

Rep. Jeff Jones, Republican incumbent

Contributions: $26,458

Expenditures: $12,214

Cash-on-Hand: $25,173

Notable contributions

Waterford Green, St. Simons Island, $2,800

Robert Torras Sr., St. Simons Island, $2,500

Friends of Marc Morris, Cumming, $1,500

HCA Georgia PAC, Tallahassee, Fla., $1,000

Jane Fraser, Sea Island, $500

Notable expenditures

Georgia Republican Assembly PAC, Newnan, convention and contribution, $4,188

Philip Singleton for House, Sharpsburg, contribution, $1,500

Sewell Consultancy, Barnardsville, N.C., campaign expenses, $1,000

Kemp for Governor, Athens, contribution, $500

Merritt for Congress, Savannah, contribution, $500

Buddy DeLoach, Republican challenger

Contributions: $28,377

Expenditures: $1,205

Cash-on-Hand: $27,172

Notable contributions

16 residents of Sutherland Bluff Drive NE, Townsend, $7,000

State Rep. Jesse Petrea, Savannah, $1,000

Georgia Oilmen’s Association, Lawrenceville, $500

Terry Coleman Consulting, Atlanta, $250

McIntosh County Sheriff Steve Jessup, Darien, $250

Notable expenditures

None

State House District 179

Rep. Don Hogan, Republican incumbent

Contributions: $17,225

Expenditures: $729

Cash-on-Hand: $46,839

Notable contributions

Joe Tanner and Associates, Atlanta, $250

Georgia Oilmen’s Association, Lawrenceville, $250

Jekyll Island Authority Board Chairman Joe Wilkinson, St. Simons Island, $250

Former U.S. Sen. Mack Mattingly, St. Simons Island, $200

District Attorney Jackie Johnson, Woodbine, $100

Notable expenditures

Republican Leadership for Georgia program, Atlanta, consulting, $250

Faulkenberry Certain Advertising, St. Simons Island, ads, $200

Julie Jordan, Democratic challenger

Contributions: $15,894

Expenditures: $16,639

Cash-on-Hand: $3,940

Notable contributions

Sally McDaniel, Atlanta, $250

Margaret Reiser, Atlanta, $250

Melinda Roughton, Atlanta, $150

Al Verheyn, Brunswick, $100

Felicia Harris, Brunswick, $75

*122 of the 144 contributors during the reporting period were women or from joint accounts that included women

Notable expenditures

Michael Dillon, St. Simons Island, consultant, $6,000

Rebecca Bolettieri, Brunswick, consultant, $3,500

Designs by Miko, Atlanta, walking cards and web design, $3,335

Flexer Enterprises, Brunswick, shirts, $739

State Senate District 3

Sen. William Ligon, Republican incumbent

Contributions: $8,300

Expenditures: $5,705

Cash-on-Hand: $44,027

Notable contributions

Georgia Bankers Association, Atlanta, $2,800

Civil Justice PAC, Atlanta, $1,500

Altria Client Services, Richmond, Va., $1,000

Georgia Alliance of Community Hospitals, Tifton, $1,000

Georgia Better Government Fund, Atlanta, $1,000

Notable expenditures

Gregg Kirk for Ga. Senate, Macon, contribution, $2,800

Sherena Arrington, St. Simons Island, marketing, $2,053

Friends of Jeff Jones, Brunswick, contribution, $168

Cody Smith, Republican challenger

Contributions: $3,445

Expenditures: $3,295

Cash-on-Hand: $150

No notable contributions or expenditures.

