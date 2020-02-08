Incumbents and their challengers continue to raise funds for their election campaigns. Challengers will begin officially qualifying to run for office March 2. Primary elections will be May 19.
Here are the campaign disclosure report numbers rounded off to the nearest dollar for the latest filing period for district state legislators and announced opponents.
State House District 167
Rep. Jeff Jones, Republican incumbent
Contributions: $26,458
Expenditures: $12,214
Cash-on-Hand: $25,173
Notable contributions
Waterford Green, St. Simons Island, $2,800
Robert Torras Sr., St. Simons Island, $2,500
Friends of Marc Morris, Cumming, $1,500
HCA Georgia PAC, Tallahassee, Fla., $1,000
Jane Fraser, Sea Island, $500
Notable expenditures
Georgia Republican Assembly PAC, Newnan, convention and contribution, $4,188
Philip Singleton for House, Sharpsburg, contribution, $1,500
Sewell Consultancy, Barnardsville, N.C., campaign expenses, $1,000
Kemp for Governor, Athens, contribution, $500
Merritt for Congress, Savannah, contribution, $500
Buddy DeLoach, Republican challenger
Contributions: $28,377
Expenditures: $1,205
Cash-on-Hand: $27,172
Notable contributions
16 residents of Sutherland Bluff Drive NE, Townsend, $7,000
State Rep. Jesse Petrea, Savannah, $1,000
Georgia Oilmen’s Association, Lawrenceville, $500
Terry Coleman Consulting, Atlanta, $250
McIntosh County Sheriff Steve Jessup, Darien, $250
Notable expenditures
None
State House District 179
Rep. Don Hogan, Republican incumbent
Contributions: $17,225
Expenditures: $729
Cash-on-Hand: $46,839
Notable contributions
Joe Tanner and Associates, Atlanta, $250
Georgia Oilmen’s Association, Lawrenceville, $250
Jekyll Island Authority Board Chairman Joe Wilkinson, St. Simons Island, $250
Former U.S. Sen. Mack Mattingly, St. Simons Island, $200
District Attorney Jackie Johnson, Woodbine, $100
Notable expenditures
Republican Leadership for Georgia program, Atlanta, consulting, $250
Faulkenberry Certain Advertising, St. Simons Island, ads, $200
Julie Jordan, Democratic challenger
Contributions: $15,894
Expenditures: $16,639
Cash-on-Hand: $3,940
Notable contributions
Sally McDaniel, Atlanta, $250
Margaret Reiser, Atlanta, $250
Melinda Roughton, Atlanta, $150
Al Verheyn, Brunswick, $100
Felicia Harris, Brunswick, $75
*122 of the 144 contributors during the reporting period were women or from joint accounts that included women
Notable expenditures
Michael Dillon, St. Simons Island, consultant, $6,000
Rebecca Bolettieri, Brunswick, consultant, $3,500
Designs by Miko, Atlanta, walking cards and web design, $3,335
Flexer Enterprises, Brunswick, shirts, $739
State Senate District 3
Sen. William Ligon, Republican incumbent
Contributions: $8,300
Expenditures: $5,705
Cash-on-Hand: $44,027
Notable contributions
Georgia Bankers Association, Atlanta, $2,800
Civil Justice PAC, Atlanta, $1,500
Altria Client Services, Richmond, Va., $1,000
Georgia Alliance of Community Hospitals, Tifton, $1,000
Georgia Better Government Fund, Atlanta, $1,000
Notable expenditures
Gregg Kirk for Ga. Senate, Macon, contribution, $2,800
Sherena Arrington, St. Simons Island, marketing, $2,053
Friends of Jeff Jones, Brunswick, contribution, $168
Cody Smith, Republican challenger
Contributions: $3,445
Expenditures: $3,295
Cash-on-Hand: $150
No notable contributions or expenditures.