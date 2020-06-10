In Tuesday’s primary election, a total of 18,714 of Glynn County’s 63,516 registered voters, or 29.46 percent, cast their ballots.
To little surprise, incumbent Donald Trump received the Republican nomination for president and Joe Biden secured the Democratic party nod.
Down ballot, there were a number of contested races on both sides of the aisle.
Below are the latest election results. State and federal elections concern multiple counties, but results from all counties involved were not available as of 11:30 a.m.
All absentee ballots and advance votes have been counted, but the election has not yet been certified, which must be done by the Georgia Secretary of State’s office.
County Commission At Large Post 2, Republican (Runoff)
• Walter Rafolski: 4,428
• Bo Clark: 3,827
• Bob Coleman: 2,578
County Commission At Large Post 2, Democratic
• Taylor Ritz: 3,485
• Fred Griffith: 2,548
County Commission District 1, Republican
• Samuel Tostensen: 1,581
• Michael Floyd Browning: 1,284
County Commission, District 2, Republican
• Cap Fendig: 2,429
• Mike Haugen: 1,926
Board of Education, District 5, Democratic
• Audrey Gibbons: 1,085
• Shawn Brown: 326
State Senate District 3, Republican
• David Sharpe: 8,687
• Sheila McNeill: 8,035
• Cody Smith: 2,888
(This race may go to a runoff. District 3 also includes a part of Charlton County, from which election results were not available as of 11:30 a.m.)
State House District 167, Republican
• Buddy DeLoach: 4,225
• Jeff Jones (I): 3,927
Complete results for statewide races were not available as of 11:30 a.m. Below are election results from Glynn County only.
U.S. Senate, Republican
• David Perdue (I): 10,471
U.S. Senate, Democratic
• Jon Ossoff: 1,732
• Sarah Riggs Amico: 1,369
• Teresa Pike Tomlinson: 1,175
(Ossoff leads statewide, but a run-off election is still possible to secure the Democratic Party’s nomination for this seat.)
U.S. House, District 1, Republican
• Earl L. Buddy Carter (I): 8,571
• Danny Merritt: 2,288
• Ken Yasger: 203
U.S. House, District 1, Democratic
• Lisa M. Ring: 3,436
• Joyce Marie Griggs: 1,981
• Barbara Seidman: 884