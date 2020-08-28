The last member of a Jacksonville, Fla.-based narcotics conspiracy involving violent gang and drug trafficking activities in the Glynn County area was sentenced to federal prison Thursday.
Jose Salguero, 32, of Brunswick, was sentenced to 10 years and one month in federal prison after pleading guilty to possession with intent to distribute cocaine, methamphetamine, MDMA and marijuana, Bobby Christine, U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Georgia, said in a statement Thursday.
After completion of his prison term, Salguero will be required to serve three years of supervised release with no chance of parole.
“Along with his now-convicted and sentenced co-defendants, Jose Salguero was responsible for distributing significant amounts of recreational poison throughout a large area of south Georgia and beyond,” Christine said.
According to court documents and information presented by federal, state and local investigators showed that Robert Curtis Johnson, 54, of Jacksonville, supplied Salguero and other members of the conspiracy with illegal narcotics that they in turn distributed throughout the area, according to Christine’s statement.
Johnson is serving a 78-month sentence in federal prison following his conviction in December. Prosecutors accused him of the distributing of at least 9.67 kilograms of crack — more than 21 pounds — through the Southern District of Georgia between October 2017 and November 2018.
All of the two dozen individuals charged in connection with the conspiracy have been sentenced in U.S. District Court. Together they have more than 60 previous felony convictions in state court, according to the statement.
State, federal and local agencies participated in the investigation, including the Glynn County and the Brunswick police departments.